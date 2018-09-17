Salesforce com : Time Magazine's Financials Show the Benioffs Inherit a Publication Under Pressure

By Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg

With their acquisition of Time magazine, Salesforce.com Inc. co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne will inherit a publication racing to find digital revenue to offset a steep erosion in the print business, according to people familiar with the magazine's financials.

The Benioffs announced Sunday they are buying Time from Meredith Corp. for $190 million, a deal expected to close within 30 days.

Time generated revenue of $173 million in 2017, and operating profit of $33 million, according to the people, who reviewed an offering document used in the transaction process. Revenue is expected to decline nearly 9% to $158 million in 2018, while operating income will be about the same.

The Benioffs are paying around 5.76 times operating profit for Time magazine. Details of valuations in comparable transactions weren't immediately available. One person close to the deal said the Benioffs were paying a substantial premium for a declining asset, while another person described it as a fair valuation.

Meredith doesn't disclose financials for individual titles. A spokesman for Meredith said the actual valuation multiple would be closer to 8 times operating income, if additional expenses are factored in that would lower Time's earnings.

In an interview Sunday, Mr. Benioff said he is optimistic about the state of Time's business, including its large audience and growth in video. "We're investing in a company with tremendous impact on the world, one that is also an incredibly strong business. That's what we're looking for when we invest as a family," he said.

A spokesman for Mr. and Mrs. Benioff had no further comment.

