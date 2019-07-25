Salesforce com : Trailblazers Visit White House for “Pledge to America's Workers” Celebration

Left to right: Shonnah Hughes, Stephanie Herrera, and Zac Otero in front of the Capitol Building.

The ceremony also featured attendees from Toyota and Lockheed Martin, alongside upskilled workers in industries ranging from technology to construction.

With nearly 35% of the skills required for jobs changing across every industry, we are committed to investing in the workforce of the future. Having pledged to train 1 million Americans as part of the Pledge to America's Workers, we also announced in May two workforce development initiatives: the expansion of our Pathfinder program and a new Vetforce Alliance to accelerate the hiring of the military community across the country.

These initiatives - along with our other diverse workforce development programs - are powered by Trailhead, our free online learning platform. Through guided, hands-on challenges, Trailhead provides reskilling opportunities in AI, mobile app development, and soft skills like public speaking to empower anyone to earn globally recognized credentials and fill top roles in an ecosystem set to generate 3.3 million new jobs by 2022.

Integral to that ecosystem is the vibrant Trailblazer Community composed of people like Stephanie, Shonnah, and Zac. Every day, more than 1.5 million Trailhead learners support and empower each other on the path to new careers. Using Trailblazer Connect, anyone can get started today by finding a career fair or online bootcamp, identifying mentors for their career path, and sharing resumes with local recruiters.

To learn more about Salesforce's commitment to workforce development, check out all our initiatives, including Futureforce and Salesforce.org programs.