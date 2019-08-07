Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Turn Data Silos into Modern Cloud Applications with Lightning Object Creator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

At Dreamforce '18, we promised to make app creation easier and faster when we introduced Lightning Object Creator, our latest low-code app development tool that turns spreadsheets into apps with just a few clicks. Today, we are excited to announce Lightning Object Creator is now generally available. For those of you who missed our Dreamforce announcement, Lightning Object Creator is a new platform tool that boosts productivity by allowing any admins to quickly turn spreadsheets - such as Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, and comma-separated value (.csv) files - into modern, cloud-based apps with clicks.

Eliminating data silos one spreadsheet at a time

As companies strive to transform digitally and provide better customer and employee experiences, the number one challenge resides in the data silos of manual processes and the use of spreadsheets. Lightning Object Creator is designed to turn these manual workflows into custom objects with populated data within the Salesforce Lightning Platform. By making it super easy to create these custom objects, companies can leverage all the benefits of a modern cloud platform, including:

  • Collaboration: a social feed built into every object
  • Instant mobility: simple deployment across desktop and mobile devices
  • A configurable user interface (UI): including interface elements such as buttons, links, and actions, so that different users can have different, personalized experiences based on their business requirements
  • Workflow and triggers: automating core business process execution with ease
  • Activity tracking and field history: enabling additional insight, control, and compliance
  • Custom relationships: easily associate different objects via different relationship types for added value

How it works

With Lightning Object Creator, admins can turn a 7-8 step process that takes hours to complete into a task that only takes a few minutes and three simple steps. You can access the creator UI from the Create button on the Object Manager page in Setup or from the Navigation Items tab inside a Lightning app. To start, upload an Excel or CSV file or choose a file using one of our integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Cloud.

Next, Lightning Object Creator will automatically detect the fields and populate all its record data. You can customize the Salesforce field name and field type or leave them as suggested. Additionally, you can choose to add a particular field to multiple page layouts directly within the mapping screen.
Finally, you have granular control of the object's features, including enabling Chatter for the object, and allowing search and reporting.

That's it! By clicking Finish, you have turned rows and columns of static data into an interactive data object with all the benefits of a cloud-hosted application.

The low code journey doesn't just end at object creation

By creating custom objects, you now have unlocked the ability to plug the data into a wide range of low-code builder tools from process automation to mobile app development, including:

  • Lightning Flow: allows you to define business processes with clicks - not code - that automate business processes and connected actions in new custom applications
  • Lighting App Builder: allows you to configure the UI, combine multiple objects, and instantly deploy mobile apps based on custom objects
  • Lightning Schema Builder: allows you to define custom relationships between data, whether they are related objects or parent/child relationships
  • Lightning Components from AppExchange: allow you to easily drop in pre-built functionality from the Salesforce ecosystem to accelerate your time to value

Lightning Object Creator is available today in Lightning Experience and in Contact, Manager, Group, Professional, Enterprise, Performance, Unlimited, and Developer Editions.

Get started today by uploading a spreadsheet - and turning it into a custom object with data already filled in!

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
12:40pSALESFORCE COM : Turn Data Silos into Modern Cloud Applications with Lightning O..
PU
08/06BLAZE YOUR TRAIL : Register for Dreamforce ‘19 Now
PU
08/06SALESFORCE COM : Businesswoman Gadhia withdraws from Bank of England job
RE
08/06SALESFORCE COM : Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO
PR
08/05SVMK : SurveyMonkey to Acquire GetFeedback in $68 Million Cash-and-Stock Transac..
DJ
08/05SALESFORCE COM : 3 Tips for Maximizing Modern Conversation Channels to Grow Your..
PU
08/05SALESFORCE COM : Grab These 4 Tactics From Best Buy to Be Holiday Ready
PU
08/05THE FUTURE OF RETAILING : Smarter and Completely Connected
PU
08/05SALESFORCE COM : What Does Salesforce Do?
PU
08/02SALESFORCE COM : 4 Considerations When Selecting The Best Consulting Partner for..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 263 M
EBIT 2020 2 777 M
Net income 2020 674 M
Finance 2020 4 693 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 166x
P/E ratio 2021 110x
EV / Sales2020 7,38x
EV / Sales2021 5,95x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 184,25  $
Last Close Price 142,80  $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM4.26%124 667
ANAPLAN INC105.39%7 041
NUTANIX INC-53.47%3 598
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.5.59%3 231
QUALYS INC9.31%3 206
SOPHOS GROUP PLC6.08%2 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group