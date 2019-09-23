Salesforce com : What Is a Trailblazer?

Editor's note: This article is among our most popular, so we've updated it recently to keep things fresh. You may have noticed a snazzy piece of fashion more and more people are sporting. It's a soft, black, zip-up hooded sweater with the words 'Trailblazer' emblazoned on the front. If you see someone in a Trailblazer hoodie, you're looking at a person who is a leader, a transformer, an innovator. But what else defines a Trailblazer? If you're brand new to Salesforce or have never heard of our company, you might not know what a Trailblazer is, and what makes our community special. Let's take a look at what drives them and makes them so unique. What is a Trailblazer? /treyl-bley-zer/ noun (1) a pioneer; an innovator; a lifelong learner; a mover and shaker. (2) a leader who leaves a path for others to follow. (3) most importantly, a person who builds a better world for others. Trailblazers are the pioneers, innovators, and lifelong learners who will help to make the world a better place, by propelling the future of technology, and give back to their communities. These are the people that are innovating with Salesforce, using our platform to transform their company. They inspire others with their constant innovation, by transforming the customer experience, by growing their careers, and by making the world a better place. As our Chairman, co-CEO and co-Founder Marc Benioff states in his new book Trailblazer coming out on October 15, changing the world is everyone's business. Trailblazers drive that change.

'Being a Trailblazer is about pioneering a whole new way of doing business - one in which success is inseparable from building a better world.' - Marc Benioff - Marc Benioff

Salesforce is for Trailblazers At Salesforce, we believe anyone can be a Trailblazer - developers, administrators, architects, sales leaders, marketers, and CEOs. The community is for everyone and is a reflection of the communities in which we work and live. It's our mission to empower people to forge new paths ahead. We want to inspire and enable people to change the trajectory of their lives, their business, and even the world around them, and then to celebrate their successes. And in turn, we're inspired by the fearless Trailblazers around us who are embracing change and driving innovation. They're a big part of what makes up Salesforce culture - they're a part of the 'Ohana (the Hawaiian word for family). The Salesforce Ohana is united by a mutual desire to live Salesforce's core values: trust, customer success, innovation, and equality. Guided by mindfulness and intention, the Salesforce Ohana is committed to making the world a better, more equal place. Now, let's look at how Trailblazers are shaping the world. Trailblazers transform companies

For more than 18 years, we've focused on one most important thing - our customers' success. This is because we know one simple thing: when our customers succeed, so do we. And that's what Trailblazers know as well: they use our tools and make amazing things happen every day. Trailblazers propel the future of technology and the future of business, whether it's delivering connected user experiences, accelerating productivity, or improving their business acumen. In spite of their diverse backgrounds and the different industries they work in, Trailblazers share a unique trait: they focus on putting their customers at the center of everything they do. Today, Salesforce is partnering with companies of all sizes, in every industry, to connect with customers in new ways. We love seeing all the mind-blowing things their employees are doing, blazing new trails towards seamless, intelligent, breakthrough customer experiences. Trailblazers transform their careers



As we're now in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we've all changed how we live and work. Trailblazers are some of the quickest to adapt to these changes and are the ones gaining new skills faster than ever. How are they doing this? They use Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform. With Trailhead, Trailblazers can learn the skills they need to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Trailhead is free and includes not only technology skills, but business skills, too. That means learners of all backgrounds get started quickly. With over 15 million badges earned to date, Trailblazers are skilling up faster than ever. This is great news because with the help of our partners and customers there will be 3.3 million new jobs created by 2022, and 10 million Trailblazers. With equal access to education and opportunity, everyone can be a Trailblazer, regardless if they're an admin or a CEO. There's always a member of the ohana to help along the way. Trailblazers transform the world



At Salesforce, we believe that business is the greatest platform for change. In his book, Benioff shares the idea that all companies and individuals can be a powerful platform for change and explores why this is so important today. At Salesforce, we're committed to making a positive impact on our community. And Trailblazers are amplifying change in their own lives. Whether it's bringing technology to underserved communities, volunteering together, or inspiring future Trailblazers, we're constantly amazed at what Trailblazers accomplish. And more people are getting involved all the time. With the Pledge 1% movement, over 9,000 companies in 100+ countries have taken the Pledge, and joined us in giving back to the communities where we work and live. We believe that together, we can make great things happen.

'Imagine a future in which CEOs and their companies around the world applied the same focus and innovation they bring to solving their most complex business problems to solving our most complex social ones.' - Marc Benioff - Marc Benioff

Calling all Trailblazers Up ahead, we see new trails that need to get blazed, together. We want to empower everyone with the next generation of technology so they can work toward being their best selves. Whether it's growing career skills, promoting equality or diversity in the workplace, or looking for new ways to engage with customers, Trailblazers are leading the way in shaping their companies to be better in every way.

Learn more about Trailblazer and Marc Benioff's inspiring vision for successful companies and careers of the future, in which changing the world is everyone's business.