Salesforce com : What Not to Miss at Dreamforce '19 for Commerce Leaders

My favorite time of the year has arrived: Dreamforce season! As an ecommerce leader who's attended Dreamforce as both an attendee and as part of the Salesforce team, I'm particularly excited about what's in store this year. Commerce professionals are incredibly busy (especially during the holiday season), and believe me when I say we've doubled down on creating an unforgettable attendee experience. This year's event justifies time away from the office - here's what you can't miss.

TIP: Be sure to check the Agenda Builder for the most up-to-date locations and times

Whether you're in B2B or B2C commerce, you know that the industry is going through a transition. The old ways don't work anymore. The Commerce Keynote talks about how you can reinvent your business not only to adapt, but thrive in a changing environment. Not only will we get you tips and tricks to do so (including some exciting product announcements), but we'll hear from Trailblazers that are on the forefront of this reinvention: Kellogg's, Travelex, and L'Oreal. Head over to Moscone West on Wednesday to get the latest insights.

Creating a unique digital experience sets you apart from your competitors: 84% of customers say that experience is more important than your products. Check out this incredible keynote, where Trailblazers Fenty and United Airlines show you how they build experiences that win customers for life. This is more than just for commerce professionals: this keynote is perfect for anyone interested in communities, marketing, service, and artificial intelligence (AI).

TIP: To help you navigate Dreamforce quickly, we've built custom trail maps for our Commerce attendees. Think of trail maps as a tailored itinerary for each day, with recommendations on the best sessions and experiences to check out across all four days. Start building your agenda now with our Commerce Trail Map.

The Lodge at the Palace Hotel is our event within an event. Stop by this one-stop-shop to get a fully immersive commerce experience. In-depth content and programming? Check. Theater sessions, breakouts, and workshops? Check. Networking with other commerce innovators? Check. Something that's brand new this year is that we are hosting expert consultations sessions at the iconic Pied Piper every day of Dreamforce. Our experts are geniuses that can help you understand strategy, specific use cases, or how to use different parts of the product. Make sure to stop by Tuesday through Thursday, or if you have a full conference pass, you can sign up for consultations in advance now. Hurry, spots will fill up - schedule your appointment.

Speaking of the Lodge, there's a commerce experience that deserves its own shout out. Stop by our incredible full-service wellness pop-up store, hosted by an exciting soon-to-be-unveiled Trailblazer. Get stocked up for your Dreamforce recovery - and see first-hand how our Trailblazers perfect omni-channel experiences and fulfillment, including order management and partner PoS apps. Try on products, get a personalized consultation, and check out the fun and free giveaway. This is a fun experience that is not be missed!

Expect to see Trailblazers front and center at Dreamforce. Commerce Cloud has nearly 50 sessions and tons of workshops, so you can get hands-on learning and dive deep into content. And this year, more than ever, we're letting our customers - top brands and international customers - tell their stories of how they use Salesforce to grow their business. Learn about headless, better order management, B2B commerce, digital transformation, direct-to-consumer relationships, and more. Customer success is critical to us, and these sessions will help you level up your business in a myriad of ways.

Delivering a connected commerce experience is more challenging than ever, with over 10 systems required in the average ecommerce implementation. That's why we'll be showcasing our latest innovations to help you do business better - including Salesforce Order Management and the MuleSoft + Commerce Cloud Accelerator. For a deeper dive into MuleSoft Anypoint Platform, come explore the Integration Grove where you can see how Trailblazers are building their commerce journeys.

Some things to note - whether you're a Dreamforce veteran or this is your first time at the event - Dreamforce is a marathon, not a sprint. To get the most out of the event, plan your schedule in advance (bookmark sessions now with Agenda Builder) and make sure you get to the keynotes early to grab a spot! Stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes (maybe even bring a few pairs), and plan breaks throughout the day. The Lodge is a great place to do this - it'll be your home away from home - so come by to take a breather, charge your phone, and network with other innovative commerce professionals.

Bookmark the keynotes now with Agenda Builder. Or If you can't make it to Dreamforce this year, we have you covered. Tune into Salesforce LIVE to see our product keynote and Commerce Cloud programming streamed directly to you.

