SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
Salesforce com : Your Free Dreamforce ‘19 Expo+ Pass Is Now Available

09/24/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Do you want to get in on the Dreamforce innovation, but aren't able to attend the full conference? We've got a great solution for you: the Dreamforce free Expo+ pass. Register now for the free Expo+ pass, and you can get select access on Thursday and Friday at Dreamforce.

With the free Expo+ pass, you'll get to experience some of the innovation and inspiration on Thursday and Friday at Dreamforce for free. You'll also have the opportunity to:

  • Learn more about Salesforce and the latest innovations.

  • Meet Salesforce product experts, test drive thousands of solutions, and get to know hundreds of partners at the Customer Success Expo.

  • Network with fellow Trailblazers in the Dreamforest (the center of the Dreamforce campus) and enjoy a free musicfest featuring local bands and performers.

Who is the free Expo+ pass for?

The free Expo+ pass is a great option for people who are not looking for the full Dreamforce experience or can't commit to the full four days. With the free Expo+ pass you can be a part of the community, get a taste of the innovation, and network with fellow Trailblazers.

The free Expo+ pass schedule*:

Tuesday, November 19

Tuesday's schedule is exclusively reserved for full-conference pass holders. Please join us on Thursday.

Wednesday, November 20

Wednesday's schedule is exclusively reserved for full conference pass holders. Please join us on Thursday.

Thursday, November 21

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Dreamforest

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Customer Success Expo and Campground

Friday, November 22

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dreamforest

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Customer Success Expo and Campground

*The times listed on the agenda above are subject to change. Please check the schedule webpage for the most up-to-date times.

The fine print

Please note: Your complimentary registration does not include access to the Dreamforce hotel block, meals, receptions, conference materials, breakout sessions, hands-on training, experience zones, any keynotes not mentioned above, lodges, zones or Dreamfest.

Register now to get your free Expo+ pass!

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 18:12:01 UTC
