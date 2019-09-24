Salesforce com : Your Free Dreamforce ‘19 Expo+ Pass Is Now Available

Do you want to get in on the Dreamforce innovation, but aren't able to attend the full conference? We've got a great solution for you: the Dreamforce free Expo+ pass. Register now for the free Expo+ pass, and you can get select access on Thursday and Friday at Dreamforce.

With the free Expo+ pass, you'll get to experience some of the innovation and inspiration on Thursday and Friday at Dreamforce for free. You'll also have the opportunity to:

Learn more about Salesforce and the latest innovations.

Meet Salesforce product experts, test drive thousands of solutions, and get to know hundreds of partners at the Customer Success Expo.

Network with fellow Trailblazers in the Dreamforest (the center of the Dreamforce campus) and enjoy a free musicfest featuring local bands and performers.

The free Expo+ pass is a great option for people who are not looking for the full Dreamforce experience or can't commit to the full four days. With the free Expo+ pass you can be a part of the community, get a taste of the innovation, and network with fellow Trailblazers.

Tuesday, November 19

Tuesday's schedule is exclusively reserved for full-conference pass holders. Please join us on Thursday.

Wednesday, November 20

Wednesday's schedule is exclusively reserved for full conference pass holders. Please join us on Thursday.

Thursday, November 21

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Dreamforest

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Customer Success Expo and Campground

Friday, November 22

8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dreamforest



10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Customer Success Expo and Campground

*The times listed on the agenda above are subject to change. Please check the schedule webpage for the most up-to-date times.

The fine print

Please note: Your complimentary registration does not include access to the Dreamforce hotel block, meals, receptions, conference materials, breakout sessions, hands-on training, experience zones, any keynotes not mentioned above, lodges, zones or Dreamfest.