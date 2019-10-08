Salesforce com : Your Guide to Sustainability at Dreamforce ‘19

Here at Salesforce, the environment is a key stakeholder. That's why each year, Salesforce works to integrate sustainability into Dreamforce by conserving resources, sourcing responsibly, reducing waste, and inspiring our attendees to do the same. Check out a recap of some of our favorite moments from last year.

Last year we held the first-ever Climate Summit at Dreamforce, and we are excited to announce that we are bringing back the Climate Summit at Dreamforce '19! Join us on Thursday, November 21, for a full-day of programming that will feature the world's most innovative Trailblazers driving climate solutions.

Here's how we're bringing sustainability to life at Dreamforce '19 - and how you can get involved: