Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Your Guide to Sustainability at Dreamforce ‘19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Here at Salesforce, the environment is a key stakeholder. That's why each year, Salesforce works to integrate sustainability into Dreamforce by conserving resources, sourcing responsibly, reducing waste, and inspiring our attendees to do the same. Check out a recap of some of our favorite moments from last year.

Last year we held the first-ever Climate Summit at Dreamforce, and we are excited to announce that we are bringing back the Climate Summit at Dreamforce '19! Join us on Thursday, November 21, for a full-day of programming that will feature the world's most innovative Trailblazers driving climate solutions.

Here's how we're bringing sustainability to life at Dreamforce '19 - and how you can get involved:

Take action before you arrive
  • Get involved by taking the Sustainable Future trail on Trailhead - our online learning platform - for an introduction on how business, government, and individuals can drive climate change solutions together.
  • Mark your calendar to join us at this year's inspiring Dreamforce Climate Summit keynotes (more details coming soon in Agenda Builder).
Reduce your footprint
  • Get involved by taking the Sustainable Future trail on Trailhead - our online learning platform - for an introduction on how business, government, and individuals can drive climate change solutions together.
  • Mark your calendar to join us at this year's inspiring Dreamforce Climate Summit keynotes (more details coming soon in Agenda Builder).
  • Once again, we're going 100% beefless for the attendee lunch. By going beefless, we will conserve millions of gallons of water.
  • Our lunch program will offer 100% compostable packaging - the container, napkin, and utensils - all you have to do is toss it in the green bin when you're done! We also have designated 'Green Angels' - helpers who will direct you to the closest bin.
  • We'll recycle your badge and lanyard! Once the event is over, leave them in the designated bins as you exit, and we'll make sure they get recycled.
  • Just like last year, we're offsetting 100% of Dreamforce's onsite carbon emissions. You can join the movement by offsetting your travel emissions to Dreamforce through an awesome organization called Cool Effect. Salesforce has partnered with Cool Effect to offer attendees quick and wallet-friendly ways to contribute to projects around the world that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Take advantage of low-carbon transportation - hop on public transit to get around town or one of the free pedicabs to get you to your next session.
Stay hydrated while giving back

As in past years, we will provide reusable water bottles to full conference attendees to reduce single-use plastic water bottles. However, not only are we eliminating single-use plastic water bottles altogether, but we are also allowing attendees to Fill it Forward. Each refill will get us one step closer to the completion of our Dreamforce water project. Find more details about this initiative inside your Dreamforce reusable water bottle from Cupanion.

For further information and to stay up-to-date with all the sustainability-focused programs and initiatives happening during Dreamforce '19, be sure to join the Sustainability at Dreamforce group in the Trailblazer Community (login to check the group out).

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 20:40:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
04:41pSALESFORCE COM : Your Guide to Sustainability at Dreamforce ‘19
PU
02:21pSALESFORCE COM : How to Use Open Enrollment Season as Your Marketing Laboratory
PU
02:11pSALESFORCE COM : 4 Ways B2B Marketers Can Drive More ROI Than Ever Before
PU
10/07SALESFORCE COM : How to Manage Change, Acquisitions, and Growth as an Entreprene..
PU
10/07SALESFORCE COM : Strategies to Streamline the Customer Experience
PU
10/07SALESFORCE COM : 5 Simple Steps for Creating Successful Customer Journeys
PU
10/04SALESFORCE COM : How AI Can Help You Achieve a Single View of the Customer
PU
10/04BEAT THE FUNDING GAP : Free Women's Resources to Start and Grow Your Business
PU
10/04SALESFORCE COM : $15 Billion Tableau Deal Faces Scrutiny in U.K.
DJ
10/03SALESFORCE COM : What Is a CMS
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 865 M
EBIT 2020 2 760 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Finance 2020 4 345 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 488x
P/E ratio 2021 218x
EV / Sales2020 7,47x
EV / Sales2021 5,85x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 185,51  $
Last Close Price 148,80  $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM8.64%130 252
ANAPLAN, INC.91.86%6 713
NUTANIX, INC.-38.37%4 840
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.8.25%3 313
QUALYS, INC.4.91%3 077
SINCH AB (PUBL)71.95%828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group