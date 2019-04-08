Salesforce com : Zoom Video Sets IPO at 20.9 Million Shares Priced at $28-$32 Each

By Colin Kellaher

Video-conferencing platform Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Monday set its initial public offering at 20.9 million Class A common shares, with an expected price range of $28 to $32 a share.

Zoom is selling about 10.9 million shares in the offering, while certain shareholders are selling roughly 10 million.

The company said Salesforce Ventures LLC, the venture-capital arm of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), has agreed to buy an additional $100 million of Class A shares in a private placement at a price equal to the IPO price.

At the $30 midpoint of the expected range, Zoom said it estimates net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placement will be about $403.9 million, or roughly $492.6 million if the underwriters exercise their option to buy an additional 3.13 million shares.

Zoom said current holders of its Class B common stock will hold about 98.9% of the company's voting power after the IPO and private placement. The company's large backers include affiliates of Emergence Capital Partners, affiliates of Sequoia Capital, Digital Mobile Venture Ltd. and Bucantini Enterprises Ltd.

The San Jose, Calif., company, founded in 2011, aims to deliver seamless video, voice, chat and content sharing to its clients.

Zoom said it will list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ZM.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com