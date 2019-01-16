Salesforce com : in talks to buy ClickSoftware for $1.5 billion

U.S. private equity firm Francisco Partners bought ClickSoftware in 2015 for $438 million and delisted the provider of cloud-based field service management software from Nasdaq.

If a deal goes ahead, it would be the second significant acquisition by Salesforce in Israel in less than a year after it paid $850 million for Datorama, an Israeli cloud-based artificial intelligence marketing platform.

Officials at Salesforce in Israel declined to comment on the report. ClickSoftware officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Louise Heavens)