SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
Salesforce com : in talks to buy ClickSoftware for $1.5 billion

01/16/2019 | 04:25am EST
The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire U.S.-Israeli software developer ClickSoftware Technologies for around $1.5 billion, the Calcalist financial news website reported on Wednesday.

U.S. private equity firm Francisco Partners bought ClickSoftware in 2015 for $438 million and delisted the provider of cloud-based field service management software from Nasdaq.

If a deal goes ahead, it would be the second significant acquisition by Salesforce in Israel in less than a year after it paid $850 million for Datorama, an Israeli cloud-based artificial intelligence marketing platform.

Officials at Salesforce in Israel declined to comment on the report. ClickSoftware officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Louise Heavens)

