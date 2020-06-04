Log in
Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Salesforce : Announces Annual Virtual Stockholders Meeting to be Held on Thursday, June 11, 2020

06/04/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET). This year's meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRM2020.  As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on April 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholder.  An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.

Stockholders should refer to Salesforce's proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com/investor for additional details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-annual-virtual-stockholders-meeting-to-be-held-on-thursday-june-11-2020-301070977.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2020
