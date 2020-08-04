Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce : Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after the close of the market.  The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.  A live webcast of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor or you may pre-register directly at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5599055.  A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) Sept. 8, 2020.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-timing-of-its-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-conference-call-301105207.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
07:31aSALESFORCE : Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conferen..
PR
08/03SALESFORCE : Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrants for CRM Cu..
PR
07/29HEARSAY SYSTEMS : Announces New Integrations, Partnership, and Investment to Mee..
BU
07/28SALESFORCE COM : Secure the Funding Your Small Business Needs Now
PU
07/28SALESFORCE COM : In Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Every Company Must Now Also ..
PU
07/21SALESFORCE COM : Announces Global Expansion of Order Management
PU
07/20SALESFORCE COM : Summer '20 Release Features Now Available
PU
07/16SHOPPING INDEX : Despite Store Reopenings, Digital Continues to Grow 71% in Q2
PU
07/162020 : The Year Order Management Changed Forever
PU
07/16SALESFORCE COM : Ongoing Research Shows COVID-19 Ripple Effect on Employee and C..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group