SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Salesforce : Executive to Participate in Investor Conference Call

04/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud, will participate in a conference call hosted by Cleveland Research Company on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executive-to-participate-in-investor-conference-call-301034351.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2020
