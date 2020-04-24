Log in
Salesforce : Grants Equity Awards to Evergage Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

04/24/2020

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Evergage. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Evergage's real-time, cross-channel personalization and machine learning capabilities complement Salesforce Marketing Cloud's robust customer data, audience segmentation and engagement platform, enabling companies to deliver more relevant experiences during moments of interaction across the entire customer journey.

Through the Plan, 58 Evergage employees will receive a total of 89,798 restricted stock units. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. 

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-evergage-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301047098.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2020
