Salesforce : Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrants for CRM Customer Engagement Center, Field Service Management, and Sales Force Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, announced that Salesforce has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrants in three categories: CRM Customer Engagement Center, Field Service Management, and Sales Force Automation.

CRM Customer Engagement Center and Field Service Management

Salesforce was named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for the twelfth consecutive year. Salesforce believes its longstanding position in the quadrant validates its customers who provide consistently high-quality service throughout countless industries.

According to Gartner, "the CRM customer engagement center (CEC) market includes software applications used to provide customer service and support by engaging intelligently — both proactively and reactively — with customers by answering questions, solving problems and giving advice."

Now, Salesforce's long-standing reputation for supporting service employees in the call center is extending to employees working in the field. For the first time, Salesforce was named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. Salesforce believes it continues to build momentum in this category by focusing on the entire service lifecycle — all the way from the call center to the last mile in the field.

"In response to COVID-19, service leaders in every industry had to quickly adapt and find new ways to support employees while still delivering quality service to their customers," said Mark Cattini, SVP of Field Service Management at Salesforce. "This is one of the areas where Field Service Lightning shines, with AI-powered scheduling and resource optimization that ensure technicians arrive at the right time, with the knowledge to successfully complete tasks the first time. This helps keep both the technician and customer safe."

According to Gartner, "field service management (FSM) is a discrete market within the broader customer service and support software market. Field service providers (FSPs) typically dispatch technicians to remote locations to provide installation, repair or maintenance services for equipment or systems."

Sales Force Automation

Salesforce was named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the fourteenth consecutive year based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Selling has changed dramatically over the last three months and nearly every company is adjusting to a new reality," said Doug Camplejohn, EVP and GM, Sales Cloud. "We're honored to once again be named a leader for Sales Force Automation. We know that our customers trust us to help them navigate this new business landscape."

According to Gartner, Sales Force Automation are "systems that support the automation of sales activities, processes and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals."

Additional Information

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

