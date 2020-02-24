Log in
News Summary

Salesforce, Silver Lake Pump Money Into ServiceMax

02/24/2020 | 02:15pm EST

By Miriam Gottfried

A software company backed by Silver Lake is receiving a new infusion of capital from the private-equity firm and the venture arm of business-software giant Salesforce.com Inc.

ServiceMax, a maker of software used by field-service technicians in a number of sectors, is getting an $80 million investment led by Salesforce Ventures and Silver Lake, ServiceMax expects to announce later today. It plans to use the money to deepen product development and improve the customer experience in manufacturing, medical-devices, energy, heavy-equipment and other industrial markets.

The new investment "accelerates the momentum that we've already been showing under Silver Lake's leadership in the last year," Neil Barua, chief executive of ServiceMax, said in an interview. "The tight linkage that this creates [with Salesforce] means we're able to now innovate and create more value for customers."

ServiceMax's software, which is built on top of Salesforce's platform, helps field-service workers maintain equipment more efficiently. Its customers include the health-care division of Dutch giant Philips NV; Smiths Detection Group Ltd., which makes airport-screening machines; and Chicago-area commuter-train operator Metra.

Based in Pleasanton, Calif., closely held ServiceMax was founded in 2007 and was formerly part of the GE Digital division of General Electric Co. In late 2018, GE agreed to sell 90% of the company to Silver Lake as part of its push to shed assets that weren't related to its core business. Exact terms of that transaction weren't disclosed, but a person familiar with the matter said the company was valued at a discount to the $915 million GE had paid in 2016 for the whole entity.

The most recent fiscal year, which ended in January, was the best ServiceMax has ever had, with annual contract value bookings growing 40% year over year, Mr. Barua said.

Since Silver Lake took control of the company last year, ServiceMax has announced an acquisition of communications platform Zinc, bringing its chief executive Stacey Epstein on to head marketing and customer experience. ServiceMax also named Mr. Barua, a Silver Lake operating partner and former chief of IPC Systems Inc., as CEO and brought in new outside board members, including Frank van Veenendaal, a former Salesforce executive.

With its cloud-based platform, Salesforce is the world's biggest seller of software to help businesses manage their relationships with customers.

Salesforce Ventures aims to invest in up-and-coming business-software companies, with the goal of improving the Salesforce platform. Its portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory and operating support. The unit has invested in more than 375 companies, including DocuSign Inc., Twilio Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc., all of which are now publicly traded.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

