Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Arianna Huffington Discusses the Importance of Sleep to Boost Immunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Welcome to another edition of B-Well Together, a webinar series, highlighting tips, resources, and coping skills from leading wellbeing experts to support you and your families. Prior episodes featured renowned Buddhist meditation practitioner and author Jack Kornfield, award-winning comedian Trevor Noah, and pioneering psychiatrist Kim Norman.

Today, Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington - who also founded the Huffington Post and authored 'The Sleep Revolution' - discusses why sleep is crucial right now. 'We need to make sure our bodies have the ability to fight off any viruses,' Huffington says. 'Sleep is key to building up our immunity.'

In this video below, she offers a number of key tips to ensure you get enough sleep, which lands between seven and nine hours a night for most people. Some people, she adds, have a genetic mutation where they do not need that much, but those exist in a very small group. The rest of us have to release ourselves from outside forces like stress, work, and constant news and social media to allow us to get a good night's sleep.

'You can't make yourself go to sleep,' Huffington adds. 'You have to surrender to sleep.'

She recommends not having your phone in your room, so you're not tempted to look at it, especially if you wake up in the middle of the night. Also: soothe yourself with good books, meditation, and warm purifying baths or showers to help your body shift gears. For more tips like this, watch the video in full below.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 18:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
02:43pSALESFORCE COM : Arianna Huffington Discusses the Importance of Sleep to Boost I..
PU
04/24SALESFORCE COM : How Pack Health Scales Fast to Help High-Risk Populations
PU
04/24SALESFORCE : Grants Equity Awards to Evergage Employees Under Its Inducement Equ..
PR
04/24SALESFORCE COM : SMB Loan Experts Share What You Need to Know About the Latest G..
PU
04/24LATEST UPDATES : Salesforce's Philanthropic Efforts Around COVID-19
PU
04/22SALESFORCE COM : New Salesforce Solutions Help Lenders Provide Relief to Small B..
PU
04/14SELLING FROM HOME : 10 Sales Questions from Our Community, Answered
PU
04/09SALESFORCE COM : How Retailers Are Supporting Shoppers Amidst the New Normal
PU
04/07SALESFORCE : Executive to Participate in Investor Conference Call
PR
04/02SALESFORCE : Executive to Participate in Investor Conference Call
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 795 M
EBIT 2021 3 731 M
Net income 2021 155 M
Finance 2021 7 997 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 1 090x
P/E ratio 2022 171x
EV / Sales2021 6,24x
EV / Sales2022 5,04x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 194,87  $
Last Close Price 153,98  $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-5.32%137 812
DYNATRACE, INC.12.85%8 017
CLOUDFLARE, INC.36.46%7 063
ANAPLAN, INC.-25.23%5 366
QUALYS, INC.31.05%4 262
NUTANIX, INC.-43.09%3 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group