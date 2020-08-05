Salesforce com : Launches New Feedback Management Solution for Businesses to Better Respond to Customer and Employee Needs

August 5, 2020

Salesforce Launches New Feedback Management Solution for Businesses to Better Respond to Customer and Employee Needs

By Ashish Kothari, SVP of Product Management, Salesforce Industries

As organizations continue to manage through reopening safely, it's more important than ever that they understand the changing needs and expectations of their key stakeholders. Do employees feel safe returning to work? Are customers satisfied with the health standards offered in-store? Are policyholders upset with a recent change in their insurance costs?

With that in mind, Salesforce is introducing Feedback Management, a new suite of enterprise-level tools and surveys built natively into the Salesforce platform that provides businesses with the capabilities to collect real-time, actionable feedback. With this easy-to-activate solution, businesses can drive more informed and relevant business decisions.

According to Salesforce's State of the Connected Customer Report, 73% of customers expect the businesses they interact with to understand their needs. However, only about half of customers say companies are delivering on their needs because businesses do not have the necessary information to provide personalized experiences. Real-time feedback data gathered at the right stage of each relationship is the most important way for businesses to better understand the needs of their customers.