Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : New Data Says Consumers Are Eager to Support Small Businesses, Here's How to Prepare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

Public safety mandates and regulations vary from state to state and county to county, but generally speaking, safety and flexibility are the name of the game. Here are a few tips to help you reopen your small business safely :

  • Create a safe experience for older consumers who like shopping in stores. For example, offer special shopping hours for them.

  • Offer curbside pickupand implement social distancing measures inside your store.

  • Implement leave and wellness policies to help ensure the physical and mental health of your employees.

  • Secure your supply chain of essential health and safety supplies.

Regardless of age or preferences when it comes to digital versus in-person shopping, consumers value safety. In a survey we conducted in May 2020, 55% of respondents said the top priority they want small businesses to focus on is making them feel safe. So mask up, wash those hands, and welcome your customers into your business with safety foremost in mind.

Consumers love small businesses, and they're eager to shop small. But now may be the time to think about expanding or reinventing parts of your business for the better. Visit our Tableau dashboard [best to view dashboard on desktop] to learn more about consumer perspectives regarding small business and to interact with the latest data.

Salesforce helps you find more customers, win their business, and keep them happy so you can succeed. Learn more about our small business CRM solutions by following us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more business and leadership inspiration, check out our entire Leading Through Change series.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 17:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
01:47pSALESFORCE COM : New Data Says Consumers Are Eager to Support Small Businesses, ..
PU
01:47pSALESFORCE COM : 3 Tips From Verizon to Unify Enterprise Sales Teams After a Mer..
PU
11:12aSALESFORCE COM : Launches New Feedback Management Solution for Businesses to Bet..
PU
08/04SALESFORCE : Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conferen..
PR
08/03SALESFORCE : Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrants for CRM Cu..
PR
07/29HEARSAY SYSTEMS : Announces New Integrations, Partnership, and Investment to Mee..
BU
07/28SALESFORCE COM : Secure the Funding Your Small Business Needs Now
PU
07/28SALESFORCE COM : In Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Every Company Must Now Also ..
PU
07/21SALESFORCE COM : Announces Global Expansion of Order Management
PU
07/20SALESFORCE COM : Summer '20 Release Features Now Available
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 079 M - -
Net income 2021 40,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13 045x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 204,10 $
Last Close Price 201,41 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.23.84%181 470
CLOUDFLARE, INC.148.01%12 848
DYNATRACE, INC.64.03%11 664
ANAPLAN, INC.-14.33%6 174
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD36.12%6 050
SINCH AB (PUBL)149.56%4 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group