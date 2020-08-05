Salesforce com : New Data Says Consumers Are Eager to Support Small Businesses, Here's How to Prepare

Public safety mandates and regulations vary from state to state and county to county, but generally speaking, safety and flexibility are the name of the game. Here are a few tips to help you reopen your small business safely :

Create a safe experience for older consumers who like shopping in stores. For example, offer special shopping hours for them.

Offer curbside pickup and implement social distancing measures inside your store.

Implement leave and wellness policies to help ensure the physical and mental health of your employees.

Secure your supply chain of essential health and safety supplies.

Regardless of age or preferences when it comes to digital versus in-person shopping, consumers value safety. In a survey we conducted in May 2020, 55% of respondents said the top priority they want small businesses to focus on is making them feel safe. So mask up, wash those hands, and welcome your customers into your business with safety foremost in mind.

Consumers love small businesses, and they're eager to shop small. But now may be the time to think about expanding or reinventing parts of your business for the better. Visit our Tableau dashboard [best to view dashboard on desktop] to learn more about consumer perspectives regarding small business and to interact with the latest data.

