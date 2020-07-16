Log in
Salesforce com : Ongoing Research Shows COVID-19 Ripple Effect on Employee and Consumer Sentiments

07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT
July 10, 2020
Ongoing Research Shows COVID-19 Ripple Effect on Employee and Consumer Sentiments
By Ebony Beckwith

Every two weeks, Salesforce Research is surveying the general population to discover how consumers and the workforce are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. We're posting the insights we've found, and tips on what businesses can do in response. To explore data across demographics and geographies, check out the Tableau dashboard.

This series has covered a range of topics including:

How the nature of work is changing amid COVID-19

To say that the nature of work has changed would be an understatement. The research indicates that what employees want most from their employers now is trust, communication and flexibility. Younger workers fear job loss, while low-income workers seek more resilient options. See the full story.

How customer service standards are shifting in the midst of COVID-19

Despite widespread business shutdowns, customer service case volume is mostly stable or on an uptick as customers seek assistance and guidance under rapidly evolving circumstances. Data shows that digital channels are naturally taking precedence as customer engagement is confined to mostly online experiences. See the full story.

Consumer perceptions of how COVID-19 will transform shopping for the long haul

No industry has escaped fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but few face as daunting of a recovery as retail. Research shows that brick-and-mortar stores must earn shoppers' trust before they return, but the ecommerge surge isn't likely to slow down post-pandemic. See the full story.

Possible scenarios for the future of offices, commuting, and cities

As businesses, governments, and cities are all in different phases of reopening, they are all in a constant state of evaluating what's safe, what's not, and what the next weeks, months, and years will look like. Research shows that reopening preparedness and tactics vary by sector, and commuting is changing - but in ways we may not assume. See the full story.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 15:15:03 UTC
