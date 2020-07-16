Salesforce com : Ongoing Research Shows COVID-19 Ripple Effect on Employee and Consumer Sentiments

July 10, 2020

Ongoing Research Shows COVID-19 Ripple Effect on Employee and Consumer Sentiments

By Ebony Beckwith

Every two weeks, Salesforce Research is surveying the general population to discover how consumers and the workforce are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. We're posting the insights we've found, and tips on what businesses can do in response. To explore data across demographics and geographies, check out the Tableau dashboard.

This series has covered a range of topics including:

How the nature of work is changing amid COVID-19

To say that the nature of work has changed would be an understatement. The research indicates that what employees want most from their employers now is trust, communication and flexibility. Younger workers fear job loss, while low-income workers seek more resilient options. See the full story.