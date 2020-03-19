Salesforce com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person at least 90 days prior to the trading date.
Shares held in The Marc R. Benioff Revocable Trust.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $117.8700 to $118.8300 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $119.1600 to $119.7800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $120.1800 to $120.7900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $121.4100 to $122.1800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $122.8700 to $123.4900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $123.8700 to $124.7500 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $124.9100 to $125.8900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $125.9200 to $126.7800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $127.0800 to $128.0100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.0800 to $128.9000 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $129.8700 to $130.8400 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $130.9600 to $131.8100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $132.0000 to $132.8800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.9900 to $129.5100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $130.0200 to $130.5700 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information
regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $131.3800 to $132.3200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $132.4100 to $133.3800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $133.4100 to $134.3600 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $134.4300 to $135.1000 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $135.4500 to $136.1800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $136.5400 to $137.5200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $137.8000 to $138.1200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $139.0000 to $139.9200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $140.0700 to $140.9100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $141.2000 to $141.9300 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $142.3000 to $142.8500 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Option is exercisable and vests over four years at the rate of 25% on November 26, 2014, the first anniversary of the holder's date of grant, with the balance vesting in equal monthly installments over the remaining 36 months.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Benioff Marc
415 MISSION STREET
X
Chair of the Board & CEO
3RD FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
Signatures
/s/ Lisa Yun, Attorney-in-Fact for Marc Benioff
3/19/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 23:42:01 UTC