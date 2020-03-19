Salesforce com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership 0 03/19/2020 | 07:43pm EDT Send by mail :

FORM 4 [ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) Benioff Marc SALESFORCE.COM, INC. [ CRM ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 415 MISSION STREET, 3RD FLOOR 3/18/2020 Chair of the Board & CEO (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 3/18/2020 M(1) 10000 A $52.30 30118800 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 100 D $116.12 30118700 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 400 D $118.55 (3) 30118300 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 600 D $119.465 (4) 30117700 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 300 D $120.54 (5) 30117400 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 600 D $121.945 (6) 30116800 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 500 D $123.198 (7) 30116300 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 500 D $124.276 (8) 30115800 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 1919 D $125.3575 (9) 30113881 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 1100 D $126.3255 (10) 30112781 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 900 D $127.5089 (11) 30111881 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 1068 D $128.52 (12) 30110813 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 500 D $130.268 (13) 30110313 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 700 D $131.3457 (14) 30109613 D (2) Common Stock 3/18/2020 S(1) 813 D $132.3205 (15) 30108800 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 M(1) 10000 A $52.30 30118800 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 200 D $129.25 (16) 30118600 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 300 D $130.2833 (17) 30118300 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 1008 D $131.9494 (18) 30117292 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 1300 D $132.7608 (19) 30115992 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 700 D $133.9614 (20) 30115292 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 1100 D $134.6609 (21) 30114192 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 500 D $135.826 (22) 30113692 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 900 D $136.92 (23) 30112792 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 200 D $137.96 (24) 30112592 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 1692 D $139.6128 (25) 30110900 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 800 D $140.4063 (26) 30110100 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 1100 D $141.5355 (27) 30109000 D (2) Common Stock 3/19/2020 S(1) 200 D $142.575 (28) 30108800 D (2) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivate Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Securities Acquired Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of (A) or Disposed of (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Title Number of Exercisable Date (Instr. 4) 4) Code V (A) (D) Shares Non-qualified M (1) 11/26/2014 (29) Common Stock Option $52.30 3/18/2020 10000 11/26/2020 10000 $0 1319441 D Stock (Right to Buy) Non-qualified M (1) 11/26/2014 (29) Common Stock Option $52.30 3/19/2020 10000 11/26/2020 10000 $0 1309441 D Stock (Right to Buy) Explanation of Responses: The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person at least 90 days prior to the trading date. Shares held in The Marc R. Benioff Revocable Trust. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $117.8700 to $118.8300 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $119.1600 to $119.7800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $120.1800 to $120.7900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $121.4100 to $122.1800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $122.8700 to $123.4900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $123.8700 to $124.7500 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $124.9100 to $125.8900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $125.9200 to $126.7800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $127.0800 to $128.0100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.0800 to $128.9000 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $129.8700 to $130.8400 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $130.9600 to $131.8100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $132.0000 to $132.8800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.9900 to $129.5100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $130.0200 to $130.5700 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $131.3800 to $132.3200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $132.4100 to $133.3800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $133.4100 to $134.3600 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $134.4300 to $135.1000 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $135.4500 to $136.1800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $136.5400 to $137.5200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $137.8000 to $138.1200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $139.0000 to $139.9200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $140.0700 to $140.9100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $141.2000 to $141.9300 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $142.3000 to $142.8500 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above. Option is exercisable and vests over four years at the rate of 25% on November 26, 2014, the first anniversary of the holder's date of grant, with the balance vesting in equal monthly installments over the remaining 36 months. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Benioff Marc 415 MISSION STREET X Chair of the Board & CEO 3RD FLOOR SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105 Signatures /s/ Lisa Yun, Attorney-in-Fact for Marc Benioff 3/19/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Instruction 4(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. Attachments Original document

