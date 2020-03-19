Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Benioff Marc

SALESFORCE.COM, INC. [ CRM ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

415 MISSION STREET, 3RD FLOOR

3/18/2020

Chair of the Board & CEO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

M(1)

10000

A

$52.30

30118800

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

100

D

$116.12

30118700

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

400

D

$118.55 (3)

30118300

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

600

D

$119.465 (4)

30117700

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

300

D

$120.54 (5)

30117400

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

600

D

$121.945 (6)

30116800

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

500

D

$123.198 (7)

30116300

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

500

D

$124.276 (8)

30115800

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

1919

D

$125.3575 (9)

30113881

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

1100

D

$126.3255 (10)

30112781

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

900

D

$127.5089 (11)

30111881

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

1068

D

$128.52 (12)

30110813

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

500

D

$130.268 (13)

30110313

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

700

D

$131.3457 (14)

30109613

D (2)

Common Stock

3/18/2020

S(1)

813

D

$132.3205 (15)

30108800

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

M(1)

10000

A

$52.30

30118800

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

200

D

$129.25 (16)

30118600

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

300

D

$130.2833 (17)

30118300

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

1008

D

$131.9494 (18)

30117292

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

1300

D

$132.7608 (19)

30115992

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

700

D

$133.9614 (20)

30115292

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

1100

D

$134.6609 (21)

30114192

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

500

D

$135.826 (22)

30113692

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

900

D

$136.92 (23)

30112792

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

200

D

$137.96 (24)

30112592

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

1692

D

$139.6128 (25)

30110900

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

800

D

$140.4063 (26)

30110100

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

1100

D

$141.5355 (27)

30109000

D (2)

Common Stock

3/19/2020

S(1)

200

D

$142.575 (28)

30108800

D (2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

(Instr. 4)

4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Non-qualified

M (1)

11/26/2014 (29)

Common

Stock Option

$52.30

3/18/2020

10000

11/26/2020

10000

$0

1319441

D

Stock

(Right to Buy)

Non-qualified

M (1)

11/26/2014 (29)

Common

Stock Option

$52.30

3/19/2020

10000

11/26/2020

10000

$0

1309441

D

Stock

(Right to Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person at least 90 days prior to the trading date.
  2. Shares held in The Marc R. Benioff Revocable Trust.
  3. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $117.8700 to $118.8300 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  4. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $119.1600 to $119.7800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  5. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $120.1800 to $120.7900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  6. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $121.4100 to $122.1800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  7. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $122.8700 to $123.4900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  8. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $123.8700 to $124.7500 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  9. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $124.9100 to $125.8900 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  10. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $125.9200 to $126.7800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  11. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $127.0800 to $128.0100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  12. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.0800 to $128.9000 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  13. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $129.8700 to $130.8400 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  14. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $130.9600 to $131.8100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  15. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $132.0000 to $132.8800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  16. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.9900 to $129.5100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  17. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $130.0200 to $130.5700 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information

regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.

  1. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $131.3800 to $132.3200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  2. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $132.4100 to $133.3800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  3. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $133.4100 to $134.3600 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  4. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $134.4300 to $135.1000 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  5. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $135.4500 to $136.1800 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  6. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $136.5400 to $137.5200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  7. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $137.8000 to $138.1200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  8. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $139.0000 to $139.9200 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  9. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $140.0700 to $140.9100 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  10. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $141.2000 to $141.9300 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  11. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $142.3000 to $142.8500 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
  12. Option is exercisable and vests over four years at the rate of 25% on November 26, 2014, the first anniversary of the holder's date of grant, with the balance vesting in equal monthly installments over the remaining 36 months.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Benioff Marc

415 MISSION STREET

X

Chair of the Board & CEO

3RD FLOOR

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

Signatures

/s/ Lisa Yun, Attorney-in-Fact for Marc Benioff

3/19/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 23:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
07:43pSALESFORCE COM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/16SALESFORCE COM : A Letter to Our Customers
PU
03/12SALESFORCE COM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/11SALESFORCE COM : Build-A-Bear Plans to Accelerate its Digital Transformation wit..
PR
03/09SALESFORCE COM : How the Salesforce Ecosystem Powers Connected Patient Experienc..
PU
03/07Meet Dimon's Pinch Hitters at JPMorgan -- WSJ
DJ
03/06Meet the Men Running JPMorgan While Dimon Recovers
DJ
03/06SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Report
CO
03/05SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
03/05Coronavirus Keeps Workers at Home
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 101 M
EBIT 2021 3 806 M
Net income 2021 171 M
Finance 2021 7 960 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 871x
P/E ratio 2022 148x
EV / Sales2021 5,54x
EV / Sales2022 4,46x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 207,46  $
Last Close Price 139,46  $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-18.69%118 355
CLOUDFLARE, INC.15.47%5 844
DYNATRACE, INC.-22.85%5 481
ANAPLAN, INC.-46.24%3 764
QUALYS, INC.-8.42%2 985
NUTANIX, INC.-59.05%2 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group