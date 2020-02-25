Salesforce com : to Buy Vlocity for $1.33 Billion, Net of Value of Currently Owned Shares

By Josh Beckerman

Salesforce.com Inc. has agreed to buy cloud and mobile software company Vlocity Inc. for about $1.33 billion, net of the value of shares currently owned by Salesforce.

Salesforce Ventures is an investor in Vlocity, which said in March 2019 that $60 million of Series C financing brought its total funding to $163 million.

Vlocity's backers have included Sutter Hill Ventures, Accenture PLC, New York Life Insurance Co. and Bessemer Venture Partners.

