SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Salesforce com : to Buy Vlocity for $1.33 Billion, Net of Value of Currently Owned Shares

02/25/2020 | 05:42pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Salesforce.com Inc. has agreed to buy cloud and mobile software company Vlocity Inc. for about $1.33 billion, net of the value of shares currently owned by Salesforce.

Salesforce Ventures is an investor in Vlocity, which said in March 2019 that $60 million of Series C financing brought its total funding to $163 million.

Vlocity's backers have included Sutter Hill Ventures, Accenture PLC, New York Life Insurance Co. and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE -3.55% 197.1 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -2.51% 181.27 Delayed Quote.16.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 004 M
EBIT 2020 2 822 M
Net income 2020 369 M
Finance 2020 4 480 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 420x
P/E ratio 2021 376x
EV / Sales2020 9,44x
EV / Sales2021 7,48x
Capitalization 165 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 202,20  $
Last Close Price 181,27  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.16.52%164 929
DYNATRACE, INC.30.16%9 246
ANAPLAN, INC.10.63%7 745
NUTANIX, INC.15.20%6 923
CLOUDFLARE, INC.16.12%5 946
QUALYS, INC.6.59%3 444
