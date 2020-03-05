Securities Registration: Employee Benefit Plan 0 03/05/2020 | 06:23pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 05, 2020 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 salesforce.com, inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Salesforce Tower 415 Mission Street, 3rd Fl Delaware San Francisco, California 94105 94-3320693 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (Address of Principal Executive Officers Including Zip (IRS Employer Incorporation or Organization) Code) Identification No.) Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan (Full Title of the Plans) Amy Weaver, Esq. President and Chief Legal Officer Copies to: salesforce.com, inc. Ronald O. Mueller, Esq. Salesforce Tower Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP 415 Mission Street, 3rd Fl 1050 Connecticut Avenue, N.W. San Francisco, California 94105 Washington, D.C. 20036-5306 (Name and Address of Agent For Service) (415) 901-7000 (Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent For Service) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Proposed Maximum Amount Offering Maximum Amount of Title of Securities to be Registered to be Price Aggregate Registered (1) Per Share Offering Price Registration Fee Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share Outstanding options under the Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan (the "Plan") 9,956 (2) $ 24.66 (3) $ 245,515 (3) $ 32 (3) Pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this Registration Statement shall also cover any additional shares

of the Registrant's Common Stock that become issuable under the Plan, which was assumed by the Registrant in connection with the acquisition of Evergage, Inc., by reason of an event such as any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization or other similar transaction effected without receipt of consideration that increases the number of the Registrant's outstanding shares of Common Stock. Represents 9,956 shares of the Registrant's Common Stock issuable in connection with stock options awarded under the Plan that were assumed by and converted into stock options of the Registrant on Feburary 3, 2020 in connection with the Registrant's acquisition of Evergage, Inc. Estimated in accordance with Rule 457(h) based on $24.66, the weighted average exercise price per share of the outstanding options under the Plan. SALESFORCE.COM, INC. REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is being filed by salesforce.com, inc. (the "Company" or the "Registrant") to register 9,956 shares of the Company's Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") pursuant to the Company's assumption of the Plan and the outstanding awards thereunder. PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS Item 1. Plan Information The documents containing the information specified in this Item 1 will be sent or given to employees, officers, directors or others as specified by Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act. In accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and the instructions to Form S-8, such documents are not being filed with the Commission either as part of this Registration Statement or as prospectuses or prospectus supplements pursuant to Rule 424 under the Securities Act. Item 2. Registrant Information and Employee Plan Annual Information The documents containing the information specified in this Item 2 will be sent or given to employees, officers, directors or others as specified by Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act. In accordance with the rules and regulations of the Commission and the instructions to Form S-8, such documents are not being filed with the Commission either as part of this Registration Statement or as prospectuses or prospectus supplements pursuant to Rule 424 under the Securities Act. Such documents, together with the documents incorporated by reference herein pursuant to Item 3 of Part II of this Registration Statement on Form S-8, constitute a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10(a) of the Securities Act, and are available upon written request to: Corporate Secretary, Salesforce Tower, 415 Mission Street, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, California 94105, (415) 901-7000. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The Company incorporates by reference the documents listed below and any future filings made with the Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subsequent to the date of this Registration Statement and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement which indicates that all securities offered hereby have been sold or which deregisters all such securities then remaining unsold (such documents, and the documents listed below, being hereinafter referred to as "Incorporated Documents"): The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 , filed with the Commission on March 5, 2020; The Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February, 25, 2020 ; and The description of the Company's Common Stock contained in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 8-A filed with the Commission on June 21, 2004

The Company is not incorporating by reference (i) any information furnished under items 2.02 or 7.01 (or corresponding information furnished under item 9.01 or included as an exhibit) in any past or future current report on Form 8-K or (ii) any Form S-D, that, in either case, the Company may file or furnish with the SEC, unless otherwise specified in such current report or in such form. The documents listed above or subsequently filed by the Company pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act in each year during which the offering made by this Registration Statement is in effect prior to the filing with the Commission of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K covering such year shall cease to be Incorporated Documents or be incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement from and after the filing of such Annual Reports. Any statement contained herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained in any subsequently filed Incorporated Document modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement contained in an Incorporated Document shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed Incorporated Document modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. Item 4. Description of Securities. Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel. Not applicable. Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. Section 102(b) of the Delaware General Corporation Law authorizes a corporation to provide in its Certificate of Incorporation that a director of the corporation shall not be personally liable to a corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach or alleged breach of the director's "duty of care." While this statute does not change the directors' duty of care, it enables corporations to limit available relief to equitable remedies such as injunction or rescission. The statute has no effect on a director's duty of loyalty or liability for acts or omissions not in good faith or involving intentional misconduct or knowing violations of law, illegal payment of dividends or stock redemptions or repurchases, or for any transaction from which the director derives an improper personal benefit. As permitted by the statute, the Company has adopted provisions in its Certificate of Incorporation which eliminate to the fullest extent permissible under Delaware law the personal liability of its directors to the Company and its stockholders for monetary damages for breach or alleged breach of their duty of care. Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware allows for the indemnification of officers, directors, employees and agents of a corporation. The Bylaws of the Company provide for indemnification of its directors, officers, employees and agents to the full extent permitted by Delaware law, including those circumstances in which indemnification would otherwise be discretionary under Delaware law. The Company's Bylaws also empower the Company to enter into indemnification agreements with its directors and officers and require it to purchase insurance to the extent reasonably available on behalf of any person whom it is required or permitted to indemnify. The Company has entered into agreements with its directors and its executive officers that require the Company to indemnify such persons to the fullest extent permitted under Delaware law against expenses, judgments, fines, settlements and other amounts actually and reasonably incurred (including expenses of a derivative action) in connection with any proceeding, whether actual or threatened, to which any such person may be made a party by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or an executive officer of the Company or any of its affiliated enterprises. The indemnification agreements also set forth certain procedures that will apply in the event of a claim for indemnification thereunder. The Company intends to enter into indemnification agreements with any new directors and executive officers in the future. Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware provides for indemnification in terms sufficiently broad to indemnify such individuals, under certain circumstances, for liabilities (including reimbursement of expenses incurred) arising under the Securities Act. Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed. Not applicable. Item 8. Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of salesforce.com, inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 7, 2019). Amended and Restated Bylaws of salesforce.com, inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 7, 2019). 4.3* Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan 5.1* Opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. 23.1* Consent of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1). 23.2* Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. 24.1* Power of Attorney (contained on signature page). *Filed herewith. Item 9. Undertakings. 1. The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement: To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of this Registration Statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; and To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in this Registration Statement or any material change to such information in this Registration Statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(a)(i) and (1)(a)(ii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in periodic reports filed by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement; That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof; and To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the Registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Company pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Company has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Company of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Company in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Company will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of San Francisco, State of California, on this 5th day of March, 2020. salesforce.com, inc. By: /s/ Amy Weaver Name: Amy Weaver Title: President and Chief Legal Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this Registration Statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities indicated below. Each of the directors and/or officers of the Registrant whose signature appears below hereby appoints Marc Benioff, Keith Block, Mark Hawkins, Joe Allanson and Amy Weaver, and each of them severally as his or her attorney-in-fact to date and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission this Registration Statement on Form S-8, and to sign, date and file any and all amendments and post-effective amendments to this Registration Statement, in each case on his or her behalf, in any and all capacities stated below, as appropriate, in such forms as they or any one of them may approve, granting unto said attorneys-in- fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done to the end that such Registration Statement or Registration Statements shall comply with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the applicable Rules and Regulations adopted or issued pursuant thereto, as fully and to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, and generally to do all such things on their behalf in their capacities as officers and directors to enable the Registrant to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, and all requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Signature Title Date Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer /s/ Marc Benioff (Principal Executive Officer) March 5, 2020 Marc Benioff President and Chief Financial Officer /s/ Mark Hawkins (Principal Financial Officer) Mark Hawkins Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller /s/ Joe Allanson (Principal Accounting Officer) Joe Allanson /s/ Craig Conway Director Craig Conway /s/ Parker Harris Director, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Parker Harris /s/ Alan Hassenfeld Director Alan Hassenfeld /s/ Neelie Kroes Director Neelie Kroes /s/ Colin Powell Director Colin Powell /s/ Sanford R. Robertson Director Sanford R. Robertson /s/ John V. Roos Director John V. Roos /s/ Robin Washington Director Robin Washington /s/ Maynard Webb Director Maynard Webb /s/ Susan Wojcicki Director Susan Wojcicki March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 5, 2020 Exhibit 4.3 Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan Adopted on December 15, 2010 Table of Contents Page SECTION 1. ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE. 1 SECTION 2. ADMINISTRATION. 1 (a) Committees of the Board of Directors 1 (b) Authority of the Board of Directors 1 SECTION 3. ELIGIBILITY. 1 (a) General Rule 1 (b) Ten-Percent Stockholders 1 SECTION 4. STOCK SUBJECT TO PLAN. 2 (a) Basic Limitation 2 (b) Additional Shares 2 SECTION 5. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AWARDS OR SALES. 2 (a) Stock Grant or Purchase Agreement 2 (b) Duration of Offers and Nontransferability of Rights 2 (c) Purchase Price 2 (d) Withholding Taxes 2 (e) Transfer Restrictions and Forfeiture Conditions 3 SECTION 6. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OPTIONS. 3 (a) Stock Option Agreement 3 (b) Number of Shares 3 (c) Exercise Price 3 (d) Exercisability 3 (e) Basic Term 3 (f) Termination of Service (Except by Death) 3 (g) Leaves of Absence 4 (h) Death of Optionee 4 (i) Post-Exercise Restrictions on Transfer of Shares 5 (j) Pre-Exercise Restrictions on Transfer of Options or Shares 5 (k) Withholding Taxes 5 (l) No Rights as a Stockholder 5 (m) Modification, Extension and Assumption of Options 5 (n) Company's Right to Cancel Certain Options 6 SECTION 7. PAYMENT FOR SHARES. 6 (a) General Rule 6 (b) Services Rendered 6 (c) Promissory Note 6 (d) Surrender of Stock 6 (e) Exercise/Sale 6 (f) Other Forms of Payment 6 SECTION 8. ADJUSTMENT OF SHARES. 7 (a) General 7 (b) Corporate Transactions 7 -i- Table of Contents (continued) Page (c) Reservation of Rights 8 SECTION 9. PRE-EXERCISE INFORMATION REQUIREMENT. 8 (a) Application of Requirement 8 (b) Scope of Requirement 8 SECTION 10. MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS. 8 (a) Securities Law Requirements 8 (b) No Retention Rights 8 (c) Treatment as Compensation 9 (d) Governing Law 9 SECTION 11. DURATION AND AMENDMENTS. 9 (a) Term of the Plan 9 (b) Right to Amend or Terminate the Plan 9 (c) Effect of Amendment or Termination 9 SECTION 12. DEFINITIONS. 9 -ii- Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan SECTION 1. ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE. The purpose of the Plan is to offer selected persons an opportunity to acquire a proprietary interest in the success of the Company, or to increase such interest, by acquiring Shares of the Company's Stock. The Plan provides both for the direct award or sale of Shares and for the grant of Options to purchase Shares. Options granted under the Plan may include Nonstatutory Options as well as ISOs intended to qualify under Section 422 of the Code. Capitalized terms are defined in Section 12. SECTION 2. ADMINISTRATION. Committees of the Board of Directors . The Plan may be administered by one or more Committees. Each Committee shall consist of one or more members of the Board of Directors who have been appointed by the Board of Directors. Each Committee shall have such authority and be responsible for such functions as the Board of Directors has assigned to it. If no Committee has been appointed, the entire Board of Directors shall administer the Plan. Any reference to the Board of Directors in the Plan shall be construed as a reference to the Committee (if any) to whom the Board of Directors has assigned a particular function. Authority of the Board of Directors . Subject to the provisions of the Plan, the Board of Directors shall have full authority and discretion to take any actions it deems necessary or advisable for the administration of the Plan. All decisions, interpretations and other actions of the Board of Directors shall be final and binding on all Purchasers, all Optionees and all persons deriving their rights from a Purchaser or Optionee. SECTION 3. ELIGIBILITY. General Rule . Only Employees, Outside Directors and Consultants shall be eligible for the grant of Nonstatutory Options or the direct award or sale of Shares. Only Employees shall be eligible for the grant of ISOs. Ten-Percent Stockholders . A person who owns more than 10% of the total combined voting power of all classes of outstanding stock of the Company, its Parent or any of its Subsidiaries shall not be eligible for the grant of an ISO unless (i) the Exercise Price is at least 110% of the Fair Market Value of a Share on the Date of Grant and (ii) such ISO by its terms is not exercisable after the expiration of five years from the Date of Grant. For purposes of this Subsection (b), in determining stock ownership, the attribution rules of Section 424(d) of the Code shall be applied. 1 sf-4165176 SECTION 4. STOCK SUBJECT TO PLAN. Basic Limitation . Not more than 1,500,000 Shares may be issued under the Plan, subject to Subsection (b) below and Section 8(a). 1 All of these Shares may be issued upon the exercise of ISOs. The number of Shares that are subject to Options or other rights outstanding at any time under the Plan shall not exceed the number of Shares that then remain available for issuance under the Plan. The Company, during the term of the Plan, shall at all times reserve and keep available sufficient Shares to satisfy the requirements of the Plan. Shares offered under the Plan may be authorized but unissued Shares or treasury Shares. Additional Shares . In the event that Shares previously issued under the Plan are reacquired by the Company, such Shares shall be added to the number of Shares then available for issuance under the Plan. In the event that Shares that otherwise would have been issuable under the Plan are withheld by the Company in payment of the Purchase Price, Exercise Price or withholding taxes, such Shares shall remain available for issuance under the Plan. In the event that an outstanding Option or other right for any reason expires or is canceled, the Shares allocable to the unexercised portion of such Option or other right shall be added to the number of Shares then available for issuance under the Plan. SECTION 5. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AWARDS OR SALES. (a) Stock Grant or Purchase Agreement. Each award of Shares under the Plan shall be evidenced by a Stock Grant Agreement between the Grantee and the Company. Each sale of Shares under the Plan (other than upon exercise of an Option) shall be evidenced by a Stock Purchase Agreement between the Purchaser and the Company. Such award or sale shall be subject to all applicable terms and conditions of the Plan and may be subject to any other terms and conditions which are not inconsistent with the Plan and which the Board of Directors deems appropriate for inclusion in a Stock Grant Agreement or Stock Purchase Agreement. The provisions of the various Stock Grant Agreements and Stock Purchase Agreements entered into under the Plan need not be identical. (b) Duration of Offers and Nontransferability of Rights. Any right to purchase Shares under the Plan (other than an Option) shall automatically expire if not exercised by the Purchaser within 30 days after the grant of such right was communicated to the Purchaser by the Company. Such right shall not be transferable and shall be exercisable only by the Purchaser to whom such right was granted. (c) Purchase Price. The Board of Directors shall determine the Purchase Price of Shares to be offered under the Plan at its sole discretion. The Purchase Price shall be payable in a form described in Section 7. (d) Withholding Taxes. As a condition to the award, purchase, vesting or transfer of Shares, the Grantee or Purchaser shall make such arrangements as the Board of Directors may require for the satisfaction of any federal, state, local or foreign withholding tax obligations that may arise in connection with such event. 1 Please refer to Exhibit A for a schedule of the initial share reserve and any subsequent increases in the reserve. 2 sf-4165176 Transfer Restrictions and Forfeiture Conditions . Any Shares awarded or sold under the Plan shall be subject to such special forfeiture conditions, rights of repurchase, rights of first refusal and other transfer restrictions as the Board of Directors may determine. Such restrictions shall be set forth in the applicable Stock Grant Agreement or Stock Purchase Agreement and shall apply in addition to any restrictions that may apply to holders of Shares generally. SECTION 6. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OPTIONS. Stock Option Agreement . Each grant of an Option under the Plan shall be evidenced by a Stock Option Agreement between the Optionee and the Company. The Option shall be subject to all applicable terms and conditions of the Plan and may be subject to any other terms and conditions which are not inconsistent with the Plan and which the Board of Directors deems appropriate for inclusion in a Stock Option Agreement. The provisions of the various Stock Option Agreements entered into under the Plan need not be identical. Number of Shares . Each Stock Option Agreement shall specify the number of Shares that are subject to the Option and shall provide for the adjustment of such number in accordance with Section 8. The Stock Option Agreement shall also specify whether the Option is an ISO or a Nonstatutory Option. Exercise Price . Each Stock Option Agreement shall specify the Exercise Price. The Exercise Price of an Option shall not be less than 100% of the Fair Market Value of a Share on the Date of Grant, and in the case of an ISO a higher percentage may be required by Section 3(b). Subject to the preceding sentence, the Exercise Price shall be determined by the Board of Directors at its sole discretion. The Exercise Price shall be payable in a form described in Section 7. This Subsection (c) shall not apply to an Option granted pursuant to an assumption of, or substitution for, another option in a manner that complies with Section 424(a) of the Code (whether or not the Option is an ISO). Exercisability . Each Stock Option Agreement shall specify the date when all or any installment of the Option is to become exercisable. No Option shall be exercisable unless the Optionee (i) has delivered an executed copy of the Stock Option Agreement to the Company or (ii) otherwise agrees to be bound by the terms of the Stock Option Agreement. The Board of Directors shall determine the exercisability provisions of the Stock Option Agreement at its sole discretion. Basic Term . The Stock Option Agreement shall specify the term of the Option. The term shall not exceed 10 years from the Date of Grant, and in the case of an ISO a shorter term may be required by Section 3(b). Subject to the preceding sentence, the Board of Directors at its sole discretion shall determine when an Option is to expire. Termination of Service (Except by Death) . If an Optionee's Service terminates for any reason other than the Optionee's death, then the Optionee's Options shall expire on the earliest of the following dates: The expiration date determined pursuant to Subsection (e) above;

3 sf-4165176 The date three months after the termination of the Optionee's Service for any reason other than Disability, or such earlier or later date as the Board of Directors may determine (but in no event earlier than 30 days after the termination of the Optionee's Service); or The date six months after the termination of the Optionee's Service by reason of Disability, or such later date as the Board of Directors may determine. The Optionee may exercise all or part of the Optionee's Options at any time before the expiration of such Options under the preceding sentence, but only to the extent that such Options had become exercisable before the Optionee's Service terminated (or became exercisable as a result of the termination) and the underlying Shares had vested before the Optionee's Service terminated (or vested as a result of the termination). The balance of such Options shall lapse when the Optionee's Service terminates. In the event that the Optionee dies after the termination of the Optionee's Service but before the expiration of the Optionee's Options, all or part of such Options may be exercised (prior to expiration) by the executors or administrators of the Optionee's estate or by any person who has acquired such Options directly from the Optionee by beneficiary designation, bequest or inheritance, but only to the extent that such Options had become exercisable before the Optionee's Service terminated (or became exercisable as a result of the termination) and the underlying Shares had vested before the Optionee's Service terminated (or vested as a result of the termination). Leaves of Absence . For purposes of Subsection (f) above, Service shall be deemed to continue while the Optionee is on a bona fide leave of absence, if such leave was approved by the Company in writing and if continued crediting of Service for this purpose is expressly required by the terms of such leave or by applicable law (as determined by the Company). Death of Optionee . If an Optionee dies while the Optionee is in Service, then the Optionee's Options shall expire on the earlier of the following dates: The expiration date determined pursuant to Subsection (e) above; or The date 12 months after the Optionee's death, or such earlier or later date as the Board of Directors may determine (but in no event earlier than six months after the Optionee's death). All or part of the Optionee's Options may be exercised at any time before the expiration of such Options under the preceding sentence by the executors or administrators of the Optionee's estate or by any person who has acquired such Options directly from the Optionee by beneficiary designation, bequest or inheritance, but only to the extent that such Options had become exercisable before the Optionee's death (or became exercisable as a result of the death) and the underlying Shares had vested before the Optionee's death (or vested as a result of the Optionee's death). The balance of such Options shall lapse when the Optionee dies. 4 sf-4165176 Post-Exercise Restrictions on Transfer of Shares . Any Shares issued upon exercise of an Option shall be subject to such special forfeiture conditions, rights of repurchase, rights of first refusal and other transfer restrictions as the Board of Directors may determine. Such restrictions shall be set forth in the applicable Stock Option Agreement and shall apply in addition to any restrictions that may apply to holders of Shares generally. Pre-Exercise Restrictions on Transfer of Options or Shares . An Option shall be transferable by the Optionee only by (i) a beneficiary designation, (ii) a will or (iii) the laws of descent and distribution, except as provided in the next sentence. If the applicable Stock Option Agreement so provides, a Nonstatutory Option shall also be transferable by gift or domestic relations order to a Family Member of the Optionee. An ISO may be exercised during the lifetime of the Optionee only by the Optionee or by the Optionee's guardian or legal representative. In addition, an Option shall comply with all conditions of Rule 12h-1(f)(1) under the Exchange Act until the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Such conditions include, without limitation, the transferability restrictions set forth in Rule 12h-1(f)(1)(iv) and (v) under the Exchange Act, which shall apply to an Option and, prior to exercise, to the Shares to be issued upon exercise of such Option during the period commencing on the Date of Grant and ending on the earlier of (i) the date when the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act or (ii) the date when the Company makes a determination that it will cease to rely on the exemption afforded by Rule 12h-1(f)(1) under the Exchange Act. During such period, an Option and, prior to exercise, the Shares to be issued upon exercise of such Option shall be restricted as to any pledge, hypothecation or other transfer by the Optionee, including any short position, any "put equivalent position" (as defined in Rule 16a-1(h) under the Exchange Act) or any "call equivalent position" (as defined in Rule 16a-1(b) under the Exchange Act). Withholding Taxes . As a condition to the grant or exercise of an Option, the Optionee shall make such arrangements as the Board of Directors may require for the satisfaction of any federal, state, local or foreign withholding tax obligations that may arise in connection with such grant or exercise. The Optionee shall also make such arrangements as the Board of Directors may require for the satisfaction of any federal, state, local or foreign withholding tax obligations that may arise in connection with the vesting or transfer of Shares acquired by exercising an Option or any similar event. No Rights as a Stockholder . An Optionee, or a transferee of an Optionee, shall have no rights as a stockholder with respect to any Shares covered by the Optionee's Option until such person becomes entitled to receive such Shares by filing a notice of exercise and paying the Exercise Price pursuant to the terms of such Option. Modification, Extension and Assumption of Options . Within the limitations of the Plan, the Board of Directors may modify, extend or assume outstanding Options or may accept the cancellation of outstanding Options (whether granted by the Company or another issuer) in return for the grant of new Options for the same or a different number of Shares and at the same or a different Exercise Price. The foregoing notwithstanding, 5 sf-4165176 no modification of an Option shall, without the consent of the Optionee, impair the Optionee's rights or increase the Optionee's obligations under such Option. Company's Right to Cancel Certain Options . Any other provision of the Plan or a Stock Option Agreement notwithstanding, the Company shall have the right at any time to cancel an Option that was not granted in compliance with Rule 701 under the Securities Act. Prior to canceling such Option, the Company shall give the Optionee not less than 30 days' notice in writing. If the Company elects to cancel such Option, it shall deliver to the Optionee consideration with an aggregate Fair Market Value equal to the excess of (i) the Fair Market Value of the Shares subject to such Option as of the time of the cancellation over (ii) the Exercise Price of such Option. The consideration may be delivered in the form of cash or cash equivalents, in the form of Shares, or a combination of both. If the consideration would be a negative amount, such Option may be cancelled without the delivery of any consideration. SECTION 7. PAYMENT FOR SHARES. General Rule . The entire Purchase Price or Exercise Price of Shares issued under the Plan shall be payable in cash or cash equivalents at the time when such Shares are purchased, except as otherwise provided in this Section 7. Services Rendered . At the discretion of the Board of Directors, Shares may be awarded under the Plan in consideration of services rendered to the Company, a Parent or a Subsidiary prior to the award. Promissory Note . At the discretion of the Board of Directors, all or a portion of the Purchase Price or Exercise Price (as the case may be) of Shares issued under the Plan may be paid with a full-recourse promissory note. The Shares shall be pledged as security for payment of the principal amount of the promissory note and interest thereon. The interest rate payable under the terms of the promissory note shall not be less than the minimum rate (if any) required to avoid the imputation of additional interest under the Code. Subject to the foregoing, the Board of Directors (at its sole discretion) shall specify the term, interest rate, amortization requirements (if any) and other provisions of such note. Surrender of Stock . At the discretion of the Board of Directors, all or any part of the Exercise Price may be paid by surrendering, or attesting to the ownership of, Shares that are already owned by the Optionee. Such Shares shall be surrendered to the Company in good form for transfer and shall be valued at their Fair Market Value as of the date when the Option is exercised. Exercise/Sale . To the extent that a Stock Option Agreement so provides, and if Stock is publicly traded, all or part of the Exercise Price and any withholding taxes may be paid by the delivery (on a form prescribed by the Company) of an irrevocable direction to a securities broker approved by the Company to sell Shares and to deliver all or part of the sales proceeds to the Company. Other Forms of Payment . To the extent that a Stock Purchase Agreement or Stock Option Agreement so provides, the Purchase Price or Exercise Price of Shares issued 6 sf-4165176 under the Plan may be paid in any other form permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law, as amended. SECTION 8. ADJUSTMENT OF SHARES. General . In the event of a subdivision of the outstanding Stock, a declaration of a dividend payable in Shares, a combination or consolidation of the outstanding Stock into a lesser number of Shares, a reclassification, or any other increase or decrease in the number of issued shares of Stock effected without receipt of consideration by the Company, proportionate adjustments shall automatically be made in each of (i) the number of Shares available for future grants under Section 4, (ii) the number of Shares covered by each outstanding Option and (iii) the Exercise Price under each outstanding Option. In the event of a declaration of an extraordinary dividend payable in a form other than Shares in an amount that has a material effect on the Fair Market Value of the Stock, a recapitalization, a spin-off, or a similar occurrence, the Board of Directors at its sole discretion may make appropriate adjustments in one or more of (i) the number of Shares available for future grants under Section 4, (ii) the number of Shares covered by each outstanding Option or (iii) the Exercise Price under each outstanding Option; provided, however, that the Board of Directors shall in any event make such adjustments as may be required by Section 25102(o) of the California Corporations Code. Corporate Transactions . In the event that the Company is a party to a merger or consolidation or in the event of a sale of all or substantially all of the Company's stock or assets, all Shares acquired under the Plan and all Options (or portions thereof) outstanding as of the effective date of such corporate transaction shall be treated as determined by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion, including (without limitation) one or more of the following: The continuation of the Option by the Company (if the Company is the surviving corporation). The assumption of the Option by the surviving corporation or its parent in a manner that complies with Section 424(a) of the Code (whether or not the Option is an ISO). The substitution by the surviving corporation or its parent of a new option for the Option in a manner that complies with Section 424(a) of the Code (whether or not the Option is an ISO). The cancellation of the Option and a payment to the Optionee equal to the excess of (A) the Fair Market Value of the Shares subject to the Option, to the extent such Shares are vested (or become vested) as of the effective date of such corporate transaction, over (B) the Exercise Price of the Option. Such payment shall be made in the form of cash, cash equivalents, or securities of the surviving corporation or its parent with a Fair Market Value equal to the required amount. Any escrow, holdback, earnout or similar provisions in the definitive agreement governing the corporate transaction may apply to such payment to the same extent and in the same manner as such provisions apply to the holders of Shares. If the Exercise Price of the Shares subject to the Option 7 sf-4165176 exceeds the Fair Market Value of such Shares, then the Option may be cancelled without making a payment to the Optionee. (v) The cancellation of the Option without the payment of any consideration. In disposing of Options pursuant to this Section 8(b), the Board of Directors need not treat all Options (or portions thereof) in an identical manner. Reservation of Rights . Except as provided in this Section 8, a Grantee, Purchaser or Optionee shall have no rights by reason of (i) any subdivision or consolidation of shares of stock of any class, (ii) the payment of any dividend or (iii) any other increase or decrease in the number of shares of stock of any class. Any issuance by the Company of shares of stock of any class, or securities convertible into shares of stock of any class, shall not affect, and no adjustment by reason thereof shall be made with respect to, the number or Exercise Price of Shares subject to an Option. The grant of an Option pursuant to the Plan shall not affect in any way the right or power of the Company to make adjustments, reclassifications, reorganizations or changes of its capital or business structure, to merge or consolidate or to dissolve, liquidate, sell or transfer all or any part of its business or assets. SECTION 9. PRE-EXERCISE INFORMATION REQUIREMENT. Application of Requirement . This Section 9 shall apply only during a period that (i) commences when the Company begins to rely on the exemption described in Rule 12h-1(f)(1) under the Exchange Act, as determined by the Company in its sole discretion, and (ii) ends on the earlier of (A) the date when the Company ceases to rely on such exemption, as determined by the Company in its sole discretion, or (B) the date when the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. In addition, this Section 9 shall in no event apply to an Optionee after he or she has fully exercised all of his or her Options. Scope of Requirement . The Company shall provide to each Optionee the information described in Rule 701(e) (3), (4) and (5) under the Securities Act. Such information shall be provided at six-month intervals, and the financial statements included in such information shall not be more than 180 days old. The foregoing notwithstanding, the Company shall not be required to provide such information unless the Optionee has agreed in writing, on a form prescribed by the Company, to keep such information confidential. SECTION 10. MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS. Securities Law Requirements . Shares shall not be issued under the Plan unless the issuance and delivery of such Shares comply with (or are exempt from) all applicable requirements of law, including (without limitation) the Securities Act, the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, state securities laws and regulations, and the regulations of any stock exchange or other securities market on which the Company's securities may then be traded. The Company shall not be liable for a failure to issue Shares that is attributable to such requirements. 8 sf-4165176 No Retention Rights . Nothing in the Plan or in any right or Option granted under the Plan shall confer upon the Grantee, Purchaser or Optionee any right to continue in Service for any period of specific duration or interfere with or otherwise restrict in any way the rights of the Company (or any Parent or Subsidiary employing or retaining the Grantee, Purchaser or Optionee) or of the Grantee, Purchaser or Optionee, which rights are hereby expressly reserved by each, to terminate his or her Service at any time and for any reason, with or without cause. Treatment as Compensation . Any compensation that an individual earns or is deemed to earn under this Plan shall not be considered a part of his or her compensation for purposes of calculating contributions, accruals or benefits under any other plan or program that is maintained or funded by the Company, a Parent or a Subsidiary. Governing Law . The Plan and all awards, sales and grants under the Plan shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Delaware, as such laws are applied to contracts entered into and performed in such State. SECTION 11. DURATION AND AMENDMENTS. Term of the Plan . The Plan, as set forth herein, shall become effective on the date of its adoption by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the Company's stockholders. If the stockholders fail to approve the Plan within 12 months after its adoption by the Board of Directors, then any grants, exercises or sales that have already occurred under the Plan shall be rescinded and no additional grants, exercises or sales shall thereafter be made under the Plan. The Plan shall terminate automatically 10 years after the later of (i) the date when the Board of Directors adopted the Plan or (ii) the date when the Board of Directors approved the most recent increase in the number of Shares reserved under Section 4 that was also approved by the Company's stockholders. The Plan may be terminated on any earlier date pursuant to Subsection (b) below. Right to Amend or Terminate the Plan . The Board of Directors may amend, suspend or terminate the Plan at any time and for any reason; provided, however, that any amendment of the Plan shall be subject to the approval of the Company's stockholders if it (i) increases the number of Shares available for issuance under the Plan (except as provided in Section 8) or (ii) materially changes the class of persons who are eligible for the grant of ISOs. Stockholder approval shall not be required for any other amendment of the Plan. If the stockholders fail to approve an increase in the number of Shares reserved under Section 4 within 12 months after its adoption by the Board of Directors, then any grants, exercises or sales that have already occurred in reliance on such increase shall be rescinded and no additional grants, exercises or sales shall thereafter be made in reliance on such increase. Effect of Amendment or Termination . No Shares shall be issued or sold under the Plan after the termination thereof, except upon exercise of an Option (or any other right to purchase Shares) granted under the Plan prior to such termination. The termination of the Plan, or any amendment thereof, shall not affect any Share previously issued or any Option previously granted under the Plan. 9 sf-4165176 SECTION 12. DEFINITIONS. " Board of Directors " shall mean the Board of Directors of the Company, as constituted from time to time. " Code " shall mean the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. " Committee " shall mean a committee of the Board of Directors, as described in Section 2(a). " Company " shall mean Evergage, Inc., a Delaware corporation. " Consultant " shall mean a person who performs bona fide services for the Company, a Parent or a Subsidiary as a consultant or advisor, excluding Employees and Outside Directors. " Date of Grant " shall mean the date of grant specified in the applicable Stock Option Agreement, which date shall be the later of (i) the date on which the Board of Directors resolved to grant the Option or (ii) the first day of the Optionee's Service. " Disability " shall mean that the Optionee is unable to engage in any substantial gainful activity by reason of any medically determinable physical or mental impairment. " Employee " shall mean any individual who is a common-law employee of the Company, a Parent or a

Subsidiary. " Exchange Act " shall mean the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. " Exercise Price " shall mean the amount for which one Share may be purchased upon exercise of an Option, as specified by the Board of Directors in the applicable Stock Option Agreement. " Fair Market Value " shall mean the fair market value of a Share, as determined by the Board of Directors in good faith. Such determination shall be conclusive and binding on all persons. " Family Member " shall mean (i) any child, stepchild, grandchild, parent, stepparent, grandparent, spouse, former spouse, sibling, niece, nephew, mother-in-law,father-in- law, son-in-law,daughter-in-law,brother-in-law or sister-in-law, including adoptive relationships, (ii) any person sharing the Optionee's household (other than a tenant or employee), (iii) a trust in which persons described in Clause (i) or (ii) have more than 50% of the beneficial interest, (iv) a foundation in which persons described in Clause (i) or (ii) or the Optionee control the management of assets and (v) any other entity in which persons described in Clause (i) or (ii) or the Optionee own more than 50% of the voting interests. 10 sf-4165176 " Grantee " shall mean a person to whom the Board of Directors has awarded Shares under the Plan. " ISO " shall mean an employee incentive stock option described in Section 422(b) of the Code. " Nonstatutory Option " shall mean a stock option not described in Sections 422(b) or 423(b) of the Code. " Option " shall mean an ISO or Nonstatutory Option granted under the Plan and entitling the holder to purchase Shares. " Optionee " shall mean a person who holds an Option. " Outside Director " shall mean a member of the Board of Directors who is not an Employee. " Parent " shall mean any corporation (other than the Company) in an unbroken chain of corporations ending with the Company, if each of the corporations other than the Company owns stock possessing 50% or more of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock in one of the other corporations in such chain. A corporation that attains the status of a Parent on a date after the adoption of the Plan shall be considered a Parent commencing as of such date. " Plan " shall mean this Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan. " Purchase Price " shall mean the consideration for which one Share may be acquired under the Plan (other than upon exercise of an Option), as specified by the Board of Directors. " Purchaser " shall mean a person to whom the Board of Directors has offered the right to purchase Shares under the Plan (other than upon exercise of an Option). " Securities Act " shall mean the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. " Service " shall mean service as an Employee, Outside Director or Consultant. " Share " shall mean one share of Stock, as adjusted in accordance with Section 8 (if applicable). " Stock " shall mean the Common Stock of the Company. " Stock Grant Agreement " shall mean the agreement between the Company and a Grantee who is awarded Shares under the Plan that contains the terms, conditions and restrictions pertaining to the award of such Shares. 11 sf-4165176 " Stock Option Agreement " shall mean the agreement between the Company and an Optionee that contains the terms, conditions and restrictions pertaining to the Optionee's Option. " Stock Purchase Agreement " shall mean the agreement between the Company and a Purchaser who purchases Shares under the Plan that contains the terms, conditions and restrictions pertaining to the purchase of such Shares. " Subsidiary " shall mean any corporation (other than the Company) in an unbroken chain of corporations beginning with the Company, if each of the corporations other than the last corporation in the unbroken chain owns stock possessing 50% or more of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock in one of the other corporations in such chain. A corporation that attains the status of a Subsidiary on a date after the adoption of the Plan shall be considered a Subsidiary commencing as of such date. 12 sf-4165176 Exhibit A Schedule of Shares Reserved for Issuance Under the Plan Date of Board Approval Date of Stockholder Number of Shares Added Cumulative Number of Approval Shares December 15, 2010 December 15, 2010 Not Applicable 1,500,000 October 12, 2011 N/A Decrease of 100,000 1,400,000 November 12, 2013 November 12, 2013 920,000 2,320,000 March 11, 2014 March 11, 2014 3,893,568 6,213,568 March 25, 2015 March 25, 2015 3,785,448 9,999,016 December 18, 2015 December 18, 2015 6,225,264 16,224,280 July 18, 2017 July 18, 2017 23,000,000 39,224,280 E-1 sf-4165176 Exhibit 5.1 March 5, 2020 salesforce.com, inc. Salesforce Tower 415 Mission Street, 3rd Fl San Francisco, California 94105 Re: Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan Ladies and Gentlemen: We have examined the Registration Statement on Form S-8, (the "Registration Statement") of salesforce.com, inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in connection with the offering by the Company of up to 9,956 shares of the Company's Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares"). The Shares subject to the Registration Statement are to be issued pursuant to the assumption of outstanding awards granted under the Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan (the "Plan"). We have examined the originals, or photostatic or certified copies, of such records of the Company and certificates of officers of the Company and of public officials and such other documents as we have deemed relevant and necessary as the basis for the opinions set forth below. In our examination, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity and competency of all natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals and the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies. We have also assumed that there are no agreements or understandings between or among the Company and any participants in the Plan that would expand, modify or otherwise affect the terms of the Plan or the respective rights or obligations of the participants thereunder. Finally, we have assumed the accuracy of all other information provided to us by the Company during the course of our investigations, on which we have relied in issuing the opinion expressed below. Based upon the foregoing examination and in reliance thereon, and subject to the qualifications, assumptions and limitations stated herein and in reliance on the statements of fact contained in the documents that we have examined, we are of the opinion that the Shares, when issued and sold in accordance with the terms set forth in the Plan and against payment therefor, and when the Registration Statement has become effective under the Securities Act, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. We render no opinion herein as to matters involving the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"). We are not admitted to practice in the State of Delaware; however, we are generally familiar with the DGCL as currently in effect and have made such inquiries as we consider necessary to render the opinions above. This opinion is limited to the effect of the current state of the DGCL and the facts as they currently exist. We assume no obligation to revise or supplement this opinion in the event of future changes in such law or the interpretations thereof or such facts. We consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement, and we further consent to the use of our name under the caption "Legal Matters" in the Registration Statement and the prospectus that forms a part thereof. In giving these consents, we do not thereby admit that we are within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the Rules and Regulations of the Commission. Very truly yours, /s/ Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP Exhibit 23.2 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement (Form S-8) pertaining to the Evergage, Inc. 2010 Stock Plan of our reports dated March 5, 2020, with respect to the consolidated financial statements and schedule of salesforce.com, inc. and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting of salesforce.com, inc. included in its Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended January 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP Redwood City, California March 5, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 23:22:01 UTC 0 Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 06:23p SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan PU 05:33p Coronavirus Keeps Workers at Home DJ 04:33p SALESFORCE COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND.. AQ 03/04 Correction to Make Your Own Apps Article -- Journal Report DJ 03/04 Can't Code? You Can Still Make Your Own Apps -- Journal Report DJ 03/04 SALESFORCE : Executive to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference PR 03/03 SALESFORCE COM : New Partner Program Propels Customer Success PU 03/02 HIRING TODAY'S FIELD SERVICE WORKERS : What You Need to Ask PU 02/29 MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIEN : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ DJ 02/28 MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIEN : Stocks That Defined the Week DJ