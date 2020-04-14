Log in
Selling From Home: 10 Sales Questions from Our Community, Answered

04/14/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

6. I'm a field salesperson. My job is literally to drive around and sell. What do I do now?

Imagine the car salesperson. Their entire livelihood is dependent on people showing up at the dealership, taking customers on test drives, and closing the deal, usually face-to-face. With social distancing, that can't happen right now. So what's a field rep to do now that they're stuck inside? Well, embrace inside sales.

As a field rep, you know the product extremely well. That makes you a valuable asset for the nurturing and distribution of leads. In the example of a car salesperson, maybe instead of meeting with customers, you can manage the phones at the call center or respond to incoming email leads. Or maybe you can reach out to your previous customers to learn about opportunities that might be available once your business gets back to normal. Checking in on a past sale might lead you to your next.

And if you're a sales leader, don't forget to distribute knowledge among inside sellers and field sellers. One of our manufacturing customers is having their inside sales team train their field reps. When knowledge flows freely in your organization, everyone wins.

7. What adjustments should I make for sales enablement and sales operations?

As your field reps now have to work from home as well, and basically become inside sellers, give them what they need. Do they lack video conferencing tools? Do they need different kinds of emails and door openers? Other kinds of content? Ask your sellers what would set them up for success during this time, and go forth.

If you find yourself not completely swamped by the task above, this might be the opportunity to inventory the processes you have in place and streamline it for everyone involved.

Sales reps spend only one-third of their time selling, according to Salesforce Research. What are the inefficiencies your sales enablement and sales operations can fix to boost that number? When we round the corner on the coronavirus (and we will), those who took the time to work on this will be in a far better position to ramp up.

8. What tools are companies using to sell from home?

Video is going to play a much larger role in everything sellers do going forward. And I'm not just talking about highly produced videos. I'm talking about the video chats with interruptions from your kids, your cat, and the gardener; live webinars with casual delivery; and the bad bandwidth pixelating it all. The future of work is going to be a lot more reliant on talking to someone through a screen and a little more forgiving of those working from home.

At Salesforce, we use a variety of video tools to collaborate, including Google Hangouts. (My colleague Sarah Franklin wrote about some other non-video collaboration tools.) I'm also on LinkedIn Live, where I use video as a way to keep up with my followers and share my insights.

And honestly, a good CRM is your best friend in times like this. (I know, I know. I'm biased.) Knowing who your customers are, reviewing dashboards on recent wins and losses, tracking leads by source - all the sales data in your CRM is now more important than ever.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 16:52:03 UTC
