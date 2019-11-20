ENI's new Headquarters in Milan: Salini Impregilo complete setting of bridge among the towers

MILAN, November 20, 2019 - Salini Impregilo has completed the setting of a bridge at the new headquarters of Italian oil giant ENI, a 85-metre-long structure that will connect two of the three towers of the complex. It was a delicate operation that took four days to complete, an important milestone for this iconic project, property of real estate fund Milan Development 1, managed by DeA Capital Real Estate SGR S.p.A. and reserved for professional investors. It also confirmed Salini Impregilo's leadership in civil engineering and the construction of efficient, innovative and environmentally friendly buildings, an area of expertise in which it has received international recognition.

The operation, which has brought the project at 35% of its completion, involved a crane weighing 600 tonnes that lifted four sections weighing a total of 400 tonnes on which another 200 tonnes of related structure will be added. The bridge will connect the Icon Tower, the tallest of the complex at 11 floors and 1,300 work stations with the Landmark Tower, the biggest covering 23,700 square metres and having nine floors. The third and central building, the Skygarden Tower, will house a congress centre.

ENI's new headquarters, whose construction will cost €171 million, was awarded to Salini Impregilo in July 2017. Located in the municipality of San Donato Milanese in the city's southeast, it is intended to rejuvenate the surrounding area. Some 310 people are at work on the project, with their number expected to rise eventually to about 400.

Based on a design by Morphosis Architects, the U.S. architecture firm led by Pritzker Prize winner Thom Mayne, the complex will cover 65,000 square metres. The three interconnected buildings will also have a cafeteria and a public exhibition space. It will house 4,600 employees and have standards of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability to meet Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), one of the most popular green building certification programmes in the world.