SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.

(SAL)
Salini Impregilo S p A : Filing of the minutes of the extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of October 4, 2019 and of the new bylaws

10/21/2019

Milan, October 21, 2019 - The Company announces that the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Salini Impregilo S.p.A. held on October 4, 2019, and the new Bylaws, as amended by said Meeting, have been made available to the public, pursuant to the Law, on the Company's website www.salini-impregilo.com, in the 'Governance' section, respectively at the 'Shareholders' Meeting' and 'Governance System' pages.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:15:03 UTC
