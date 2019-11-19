Salini Impregilo S p A : Filing of the new Bylaws

Milan, November 19, 2019 - The Company announces that the new Bylaws, filed with the Business Register (Registro delle Imprese) of Milano Monza Brianza Lodi on 14 November 2019 following the increase of the Company's corporate capital , has been made available to the public, pursuant to the Law, on the Company's website www.salini-impregilo.com, in the 'Governance' section, 'Governance System' page.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info www.1info.it.