Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Salini Impregilo S.p.A.    SAL   IT0003865570

SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.

(SAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Salini Impregilo S p A : Filing of the new Bylaws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Milan, November 19, 2019 -The Company announces that the new Bylaws, filed with the Business Register (Registro delle Imprese) of Milano Monza Brianza Lodi on 14 November 2019following the increase of the Company's corporate capital,has been made available to the public, pursuant to the Law, on the Company's website www.salini-impregilo.com, in the 'Governance' section, 'Governance System' page.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
05:50pSALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Filing of the new Bylaws
PU
11/13Italy's Salini looking to wrap up Astaldi deal in first half of 2020
RE
11/01SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Lane Construction Wins Express Toll Lanes Project in Wa..
AQ
10/31SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Lane Construction - Florida Governor Visits C-43 West B..
AQ
10/25SALINI IMPREGILO : We Build Value Magazine wins 2019 Digital Impact Award. Immer..
PU
10/24OECD : Salini Impregilo on infrastructure investment as key factor for sustainab..
PU
10/22SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : and Astaldi in Mobilinx Consortium awarded construction..
PU
10/21SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Filing of the minutes of the extraordinary Shareholders..
PU
10/21SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : launches new Policy on Equality, Diversity and Inclusio..
PU
10/14SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Publication of the abstract and of the essential inform..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 477 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 94,0 M
Debt 2019 1 058 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 7,96x
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 1 554 M
Chart SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salini Impregilo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,14  €
Last Close Price 1,73  €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO & General Manager-Finance
Marina Brogi Independent Director
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.27.12%1 756
VINCI41.49%62 826
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.16%29 828
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.28%26 672
FERROVIAL47.84%21 293
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-21.32%18 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group