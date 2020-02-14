Salini Impregilo S p A : Notice of filing of the decision of the Chief Executive Officer

Milan, February 14, 2020 - Please note that the decision of the Chief Executive Officer of Salini Impregilo S.p.A. Of January 17, 2020, concerning the issue of obligations communicated to the market during the same day, has been made available to the public, pursuant to current laws, on the Company's website www.salini-impregilo.com in the 'Governance' section, in the 'Other documents' page.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info www.1info.it.