SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.

(SAL)
Salini Impregilo S p A : Notice of filing of the decision of the Chief Executive Officer

02/14/2020

Milan, February 14, 2020 - Please note that the decision of the Chief Executive Officer of Salini Impregilo S.p.A. Of January 17, 2020, concerning the issue of obligations communicated to the market during the same day, has been made available to the public, pursuant to current laws, on the Company's website www.salini-impregilo.com in the 'Governance' section, in the 'Other documents' page.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 21:43:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 437 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 96,7 M
Debt 2019 540 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 331 M
Technical analysis trends SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,09  €
Last Close Price 1,48  €
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO & General Manager-Finance
Marina Brogi Independent Director
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.-7.98%1 440
VINCI6.06%63 251
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.74%32 551
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%25 445
FERROVIAL9.34%23 702
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-11.11%17 888
