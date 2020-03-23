Salini Impregilo S p A : Notice of filing of the documentation concerning the Shareholders' Meeting

Milan - March 23, 2020 - Please note that today, with regard to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Salini Impregilo S.p.A, to be held in single call on April 22, 2020, the following documentation has been made available to the public, on the www.salini-impregilo.com website, in the 'Governance/Shareholders' Meeting' section:

- Report of the Board of Directors on the first item on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting ('Confirmation of the appointment of five directors co-opted by the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 20 of the Bylaws');

- Report of the Board of Directors on the fourth item on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting ('Adoption of the incentive plan 'Performance Shares Plan 2020-2022' pursuant to Article 114-bis Legislative Decree. No. 58/1998. Inherent and consequent resolutions.');

- Informative document concerning the 'Performance Shares Plan 2020-2022' incentive plan, prepared pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info, www.1info.it.

Further documentation relating to the items on the agenda, required by applicable Law and regulations, will be made available to the public by deposit, in accordance with the terms set by the Law and by regulations, at the registered office, on the Company's website, and at the storage system, 1Info (www.1info.it).