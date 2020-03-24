Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Salini Impregilo S.p.A.    SAL   IT0003865570

SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.

(SAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salini Impregilo S p A : Revocation of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 22, 2020. New notice of call of the ordinary and extraordinary meeting of May 4, 2020. Change to the 2020 Corporate Event calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Milan, March 24, 2020 - Salini Impregilo S.p.A. informs that, due to the worsening of the epidemiological COVID-19 emergency, the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, called for on March 11, 2020, will take place on May 4, 2020, in single call, instead of April 22, 2020, as previously communicated, with confirmation of the following
Agenda:

Ordinary Part

1. Confirmation of the appointment of five directors co-opted by the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and Art. 20 of the Bylaws. Inherent and consequent resolutions.

2. Financial statements as at December 31, 2019. Directors', Board of Statutory Auditors' and Independent Auditors' Reports. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2019.

  • 2.1. Approval of the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2019.
  • 2.2. Resolutions concerning the destination of the profit for 2019

3. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for 2020 - 2021 - 2022.

  • 3.1. Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternates.
  • 3.2. Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors.
  • 3.3. Resolution regarding the remuneration of the components of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

4. Adoption of the incentive plan 'Performance Shares Plan 2020-2022' pursuant to Article 114-bis Legislative Decree. 58/1998. Inherent and consequent resolutions.

5. Remuneration Report pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998, no. 58. 5.1. 2020 Remuneration Policy. Inherent and consequent resolutions. 5.2. Report detailing the remunerations paid in 2019. Inherent and consequent resolutions.


Extraordinary Part

1. Modification of Article 1 (Company Name) of the Bylaws. Inherent and consequent resolutions.

2. Changes to Articles 20 (Administration) and 30 (Board of Statutory Auditors) of the Bylaws to adjust to the new regulatory provisions regarding genre percentages. Inherent and consequent resolutions.

3. Conferment of a proxy to the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, to increase the share capital, inscindibly, through payment, even with the exclusion of the option right pursuant to Article. 2441, paragraph 5 (i.e. through the issue of new shares to offer subjects - like directors, collaborators and/or consultants - in relation to whom no subordination with the Company exists nor with its subsidiaries or controlling companies), 6 and/or paragraph 8 (i.e. by issuing new shares to offer to the Company's employees and/or to subsidiaries and/or controlling companies) of the Italian Civil Code and/or freely, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code (i.e. through the issue of new shares to offer freely to the Company's employees and/or to its subsidiaries, using profits or profit reserves), serving remuneration plans based on financial instruments pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree. of February 24, 1998, no. 58. Change to Article 7 of the Bylaws. Inherent and consequent resolutions.

The ex-dividend date (May 18, 2020) dividend payment date (May 20, 2020, record date: May 19, 2020), remain the same, as communicated to the market on March 11, 2020.
Please already note that, due to the impossibility, caused by the current scenario, of guaranteeing the physical presence of all Shareholders, the notice of call, pursuant to Article 106, paragraph 4, of the Italian Legislative Decree of March 17, 2020, no. 18, states that interventions in the Shareholders' Meeting of those having the right to vote, will be carried out without accessing the meeting rooms, and exclusively through the Shareholders' Delegate appointed by the Company as per ex Art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 ('U.F.L.').
Please see the notice of call published on the Company's internet site, today, in the 'Governance/Shareholders' Meeting' section, for all things not directly mentioned here.
The reports for Shareholders and the further documentation made available from today are also available at the registered office, on the Company's institutional website and at the authorized storage 1Info (www.1info.it). These are to be considered valid even for the next Shareholders' Meeting. The 2019 Annual Financial Report and the further documentation will be made available according to the deadlines and methods set by the Law.
Due to what has been mentioned above, the financial calendar published on January 24, 2020 has changed and May 4, 2020, is now the Shareholders' Meeting date to approve the 2019 Annual Financial Statements, instead of the previous date of April 22, 2020.

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
02:23pSALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Revocation of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholde..
PU
03/23SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Notice of filing of the documentation concerning the Sh..
PU
03/20SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : (WeBuild) joins short list for mega sustainable mobilit..
PU
03/19THE RACE CONTINUES ON THE CONSTRUCTI : parallel works to prepare the next operat..
PU
03/12SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : (WeBuild) launches contest to select global infrastruct..
PU
03/06SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A. : annual earnings release
02/14BRENNER BASE TUNNEL : Italian Infrastructure Minister De Micheli visits Salini I..
PU
02/14SALINI IMPREGILO S P A : Notice of filing of the decision of the Chief Executive..
PU
02/11MILAN'S METRO 4 : Salini Impregilo Board visits construction site. Linate-Forlan..
PU
01/31GENOA : completion of piers on west side of riverbed. Complex phase of project d..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 431 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 98,0 M
Debt 2019 351 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 990 M
Chart SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salini Impregilo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,40  €
Last Close Price 1,10  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO & General Manager-Finance
Marina Brogi Independent Director
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALINI IMPREGILO S.P.A.-34.39%1 063
VINCI-34.08%38 802
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%30 252
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-6.21%17 437
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.12%16 874
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.12%16 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group