Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Salini Impregilo SpA    SAL   IT0003865570

SALINI IMPREGILO SPA

(SAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Milan M4 metro line: TBM arrival at Solari station completes excavation of one tunnel on western end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

MILAN, June 26, 2019 - A new milestone has been reached on the M4, the metro line being built in Milan by a consortium led to Salini Impregilo. The arrival of the first tunnel-boring machine (TBM) at the future site of Solari Station marks the end of the excavation work and laying of precast concrete segments in one of two parallel tunnels on the western end of the line.

The TBM, which will be dismantled in the coming weeks, began its journey on June 15 from Foppa Station and took 10 days to excavate 294 metres towards Solari Station for a daily average of 29 metres a day.

It will bring to 118 kilometres the entire size of the network, making it the sixth largest in Europe. Its contribution to sustainable mobility based on Italian expertise is an example of what Salini Impreglio intends to do by means of Progetto Italia (Project Italy). The industrial operation to consolidate the country's infrastructure promises to protect jobs and give a 0.3% boost to the gross domestic product.

The M4 will be the metro line that offers the fastest connection between an airport and a city centre in the world at a mere 12 minutes. It is set to open in 2021 with the first section between the Linate city airport and Forlanini FS station. It will then operate as far as San Babila by December 2022. The M4 will be able to transport 86 million people a year and contribute to removing some 16 million cars from the streets a year, consequently reducing CO2 emissions by 54,000 tonnes a year.

The second TBM is ready to follow suit. It will begin the second parallel tunnel from Foppa Station once maintenance work has been done.

Milan Metro System - Line 4

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALINI IMPREGILO SPA
12:17pMILAN M4 METRO LINE : TBM arrival at Solari station completes excavation of one ..
PU
06/25PIETRO SALINI : Genoa, State and business together to unite and help Italy grow
PU
06/24GRAND PARIS EXPRESS : TBM Koumba ready to start on Line 14 south
PU
06/21TRANS-EUROPEAN TRANSPORT NETWORK (TE : expanding eastwards
PU
06/06SALINI IMPREGILO : returns to ANCE amid effort to relaunch infrastructure sector
PU
06/03SALINI IMPREGILO : Shortlist unveiled for Batoka Gorge hydro project
AQ
05/24SALINI IMPREGILO : Filing of Ordinary Shareholders' meeting minutes of April 24,..
PU
05/21SALINI IMPREGILO : to Build High-Speed Orient Express in Turkey
AQ
05/21SALINI IMPREGILO : Savings Shareholders' special Meeting. Notice of filing of th..
PU
05/16SALINI IMPREGILO : wins $594m Turkey high speed rail project contract
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 391 M
EBIT 2019 222 M
Net income 2019 92,8 M
Debt 2019 847 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 9,47
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 884 M
Chart SALINI IMPREGILO SPA
Duration : Period :
Salini Impregilo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALINI IMPREGILO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,94 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Giovannini Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Corporate Group CFO & General Manager-Finance
Marina Brogi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALINI IMPREGILO SPA25.57%960
VINCI27.83%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.28%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.78%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-2.04%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-6.58%20 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About