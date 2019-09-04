Salini Impregilo : Notice of filing of Shareholders' Notice of Call

Milan, September 4, 2019 - The company announces that today it has published the notice of call on its website www.salini-impregilo.com, in the 'Governance/Shareholders' Meeting' and 'Governance/Mandatory Notices' sections, for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Salini Impregilo S.p.A., called for Friday October 4, 2019, at 10 a.m., in single call, at the Company's Milan headquarters, in Via dei Missaglia, no. 97.

An extract of the above-mentioned notice of call has also been published today, pursuant to the applicable Law, in the newspaper 'Il Sole24Ore', and on the website www.salini-impregilo.com, in the 'Governance/Shareholders' Meeting' and 'Governance/Mandatory Notices' sections.

This documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info www.1info.it.

Further documentation relating to the items on the agenda, as required by applicable Law and regulations, will be made available to the public by deposit, in accordance with the terms set by the Law and by regulations, at the registered office and on the Company website, as well as at the storage system, 1Info (www.1info.it).