Salini Impregilo : Notice of publication of the abstract and of the essential information concerning the Shareholders' agreement of Salini Impregilo SPA regarding ordinary shares

Milan, August 7, 2019 - Pursuant to Art. 122 of the Consolidated Financial Act and art. 129, par. 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, we hereby inform that the abstract of the 'Shareholders' Agreement regarding ordinary shares of Salini Impregilo S.p.A.' signed on August 2, 2019, amongst the others by Salini Costruttori S.p.A., who controls Salini Impregilo and exercises direction and coordination activities pursuant to Art. 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, CDP Equity S.p.A. and Salini Impregilo (the 'Shareholders' Agreement'), is available in the 'Governance' - 'Other Governance documents' section of the Company's website (www.salini-impregilo.com), and stored through the '1INFO' system at www.1info.it.

The abstract was also published today on 'Il Sole 24 Ore' newspaper.

The essential information relating to the Shareholder's Agreement, as per article 130 of the Issuers' Regulation, are also available for consultation in the same section referred to above of the Company's website (www.salini-impregilo.com).