SALINI IMPREGILO SPA

SALINI IMPREGILO SPA

(SAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Salini Impregilo : Notice of publication of the abstract and of the essential information concerning the Shareholders' agreement of Salini Impregilo SPA regarding ordinary shares

0
08/07/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Milan, August 7, 2019 - Pursuant to Art. 122 of the Consolidated Financial Act and art. 129, par. 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, we hereby inform that the abstract of the 'Shareholders' Agreement regarding ordinary shares of Salini Impregilo S.p.A.' signed on August 2, 2019, amongst the others by Salini Costruttori S.p.A., who controls Salini Impregilo and exercises direction and coordination activities pursuant to Art. 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, CDP Equity S.p.A. and Salini Impregilo (the 'Shareholders' Agreement'), is available in the 'Governance' - 'Other Governance documents' section of the Company's website (www.salini-impregilo.com), and stored through the '1INFO' system at www.1info.it.

The abstract was also published today on 'Il Sole 24 Ore' newspaper.

The essential information relating to the Shareholder's Agreement, as per article 130 of the Issuers' Regulation, are also available for consultation in the same section referred to above of the Company's website (www.salini-impregilo.com).

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:34:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 454 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 91,0 M
Debt 2019 899 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 938 M
Chart SALINI IMPREGILO SPA
Duration : Period :
Salini Impregilo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALINI IMPREGILO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,14  €
Last Close Price 1,89  €
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Giovannini Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Massimo Ferrari Corporate Group CFO & General Manager-Finance
Marina Brogi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALINI IMPREGILO SPA30.79%1 029
VINCI24.97%56 663
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.93%33 402
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.18%27 243
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.96%20 762
FERROVIAL35.52%19 709
