Salini Impregilo : awarded 250 million contract to build a new section of the S7 Expressway in Poland

08/23/2018 | 08:47am CEST

Milan, August 23, 2018 - Salini Impregilo has won a new contract worth about €250 million in Poland to design and build a section called Lot 3 of the S7 Expressway. The section, which will stretch between Widoma and Krakow, will be 18.3-kilometre long and have four lanes, with two in either direction.

The project, which will last 34 months, includes the construction of 38 structures, including overpasses, bridges, animal crossings and a two-kilometre viaduct. The S7 will cross Poland from Gdansk in the north to Krakow in the south. The client is the General Directorate of National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA).

Under Polish law, rival bidders have 10 days to respond to the decision.

This new contract increases the value of the Group's order backlog in the country and consolidates its leadership in the country's infrastructure sector in which the following roads are under construction: the S8 Warsaw Bypass, the S7 Chęciny - Jędrzejów section and the A1 Lot F, near Katowice.

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:46:02 UTC
