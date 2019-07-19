Salini Impregilo : delivers Cityringen to Copenhagen after completing work on new metro line

Milan, July 19, 2019 - After a little more than eight years of construction, the Copenhagen Metro Team, fully owned by Salini Impregilo, delivers the new Cityringen metro line to Copenhagen.

The metro line, completed more quickly than the European average, is among the most innovative sustainable mobility projects in the world. Forming a ring around the city centre, it has 17 stations situated in strategic areas and connected with the other lines that make up the network. It stands to support the city's ambitions of becoming the world's first carbon-neutral capital by 2025.

'Cityringen is a work of pride for our Group and an example of excellence for sustainable mobility in Europe and the world,' says Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of Salini Impregilo. 'The time it took to complete it, the impact it will have on the quality of life of the city, the capacity of its transport services… all are factors that make a unique project. It is not by chance that a project of this kind was done in a capital that more than any other in the world wants to reduce air pollution.'

Salini Impregilo will be able to provide the world with more projects of this kind with Progetto Italia (Project Italy), a proposed industrial operation to consolidate the construction sector in Italy.

Cityringen's trains, which will run for 17 kilometres, 15.5 of which underground at an average depth of 30 metres below street level, will take only 24 minutes to complete a full journey, carrying up to 72 million people a year. It will be a big contributor to sustainable mobility, to the point that - once inaugurated - 85% of residents will live with a metro or railway station no farther than 600 metres away from their homes.

Work on the project was done with the upmost care to the environment and the surrounding neighbourhoods. Tunnel-boring machines Eva, Minerva, Nora and Tria excavated 31 kilometres without interrupting commercial activity at street level. At the Magasin du Nord, a 19th Century department store in the historic centre of Copenhagen, the TBMs passed within 1.5 metres of its foundations without disturbing shoppers thanks to constant monitoring and a precise mapping of the area using the latest technology.

Two priorities pervaded the worksites: protection of the environment and safety of the workers. At the end of 2018, the Cityringen worksites celebrated one million working hours without a single accident, setting a best practice standard in Denmark and confirming Salini Impregilo's attention to safety.

Copenhagen residents await the new metro line's inauguration in September in order to take part in this latest effort to eliminate harmful emissions.

Copenhagen cityringen metro Read more