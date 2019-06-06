Salini Impregilo : returns to ANCE amid effort to relaunch infrastructure sector

MILAN, June 6, 2019 - Salini Impregilo has returned to become a member of Italy's national builders' association, known as Associazione Nazionale Costruttori Edili (ANCE). Its decision demonstrates its readiness to join other players in its home market that have the know-how, managerial expertise and strategic vision to help relaunch the infrastructure sector.

Infrastructure is a strategic sector for the country, with about €160 billion in combined revenues and more than one million workers. It is a sector that has healthy growth prospects but remains stuck in an economic and financial crisis. It is also highly fragmented. With work suspended on construction sites throughout the country for a combined worth of €36 billion, the sector's recovery could promise the creation of 500,000 jobs during the next three years and add €3 billion to the gross domestic product for every €1 billion invested.

The sector's recovery would create the conditions for the development of the entire production chain, which consists mostly of small- and medium-sized businesses in more than 30 subsectors. These businesses have a high level of technical expertise and represent an important source of employment in many parts of the country that are in need of a recovery and greater opportunities abroad.

In order for these businesses to become internationally competitive, the sector must begin to grow again, invest in innovation, improve managerial skills, attract young people, reinforce work safety, strengthen human resources management, get access to capital markets and manage risk.

The sector's recovery is an opportunity that Italy cannot afford to miss if it is to protect and nurture engineering excellence all along the production chain, as represented by ANCE.