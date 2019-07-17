Log in
SALINI IMPREGILO SPA

Salini Impregilo : starts actions for its own protection and market safeguard in reference to the issue of confidential documents dissemination

07/17/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

Milan, July 17, 2019 - With reference to the comprehensive unauthorized publication, appeared today on 'Il Messaggero' the Italian daily newspaper's website, of the letter and related attachments containing the update of the investment offer sent on 15 July by the Company to Astaldi S.p.A., Salini Impregilo - also considering the confidentiality obligations inherent to this documentation - has given mandate to its lawyers to take all initiatives deemed appropriate through the competent authorities to protect the market and its own confidential information.

Disclaimer

Salini Impregilo S.p.A. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 22:04:08 UTC
