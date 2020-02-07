Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.    SBH

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:07am EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) resulting from inaccurate statements Sally Beauty made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/sally-beauty-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Sally Beauty issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects.  Specifically, Sally Beauty announced that implementation-related technology disruptions led to product pricing issues, the misapplication and unintended increase of promotional discounts, and a resulting disruption of its planned marketing activities during the quarter.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Sally Beauty, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/sally-beauty-holdings-inc.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-sally-beauty-holdings-inc-301000839.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC
04:07aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
02/06SALLY BEAUTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/06SALLY BEAUTY : Announces First Quarter Results
AQ
02/06SALLY BEAUTY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/03SALLY BEAUTY : Announces the Election of Timothy R. Baer and Dorlisa K. Flur to ..
AQ
02/03SALLY BEAUTY : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Fi..
AQ
01/31SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
01/31SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
01/31SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces the Election of Timothy R. Baer and Dorl..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group