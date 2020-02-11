SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) on behalf of Sally Beauty stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sally Beauty has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2020, Sally Beauty announced its first quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported net sales of $980.2 million, a 0.9% decline over the prior year period. According to Sally Beauty’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Brickman, the shortfall was due, in part, to “implementation-related technology disruptions” which “led to product pricing issues, the misapplication and unintended increase of promotional discounts, and a resulting disruption of [the Company's] planned marketing activities during the quarter.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.48, or over 15%, to close at $13.50 per share on February 7, 2020.

