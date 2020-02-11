Log in
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/11/2020 | 11:21am EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) on behalf of Sally Beauty stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sally Beauty has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 6, 2020, Sally Beauty announced its first quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported net sales of $980.2 million, a 0.9% decline over the prior year period. According to Sally Beauty’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Brickman, the shortfall was due, in part, to “implementation-related technology disruptions” which “led to product pricing issues, the misapplication and unintended increase of promotional discounts, and a resulting disruption of [the Company's] planned marketing activities during the quarter.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.48, or over 15%, to close at $13.50 per share on February 7, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sally Beauty shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
