Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. : Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced two additions to its senior leadership team.

Mary Beth Edwards has been appointed Group Vice President, Global Sourcing of Sally Beauty Holdings. In her new role, Ms. Edwards will serve as a member of the Company’s senior leadership team and be responsible for indirect procurement, driving best practices in the Company’s global owned-brand procurement functions and implementing operational excellence and efficiency efforts in support of the Company’s transformation plan. Ms. Edwards joins the Company from Arrow Electronics where she spent 24 years in roles of increasing responsibility. Her most recent role was Vice President of Global Business Operations, leading that company’s efforts around standardizing enterprise operational excellence, sourcing, process improvement, trade compliance and management, business continuity and ERP implementations. Ms. Edwards, a veteran officer of the U.S. Army, has a B.A. from Temple University.

Heather Plutino, the Company’s Group Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, has been elevated to the Company’s senior leadership team. Ms. Plutino, who joined the Company in October 2018, is responsible for enterprise financial planning and analysis, risk management and the treasury function. Ms. Plutino joined the Company from ascena retail group, inc., where she was Vice President & Treasurer, having previously held a variety of finance roles at Target Corporation and Charming Shoppes.

“Part of our transformation effort is adding and developing talent to set us up for success now and in the future. The addition of Mary Beth and Heather to the senior leadership team will help drive our aggressive efforts around cost savings, continuous improvement, financial planning and risk mitigation,” commented Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer of the Company.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

