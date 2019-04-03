Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. : Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced
two additions to its senior leadership team.
Mary Beth Edwards has been appointed Group Vice President, Global
Sourcing of Sally Beauty Holdings. In her new role, Ms. Edwards will
serve as a member of the Company’s senior leadership team and be
responsible for indirect procurement, driving best practices in the
Company’s global owned-brand procurement functions and implementing
operational excellence and efficiency efforts in support of the
Company’s transformation plan. Ms. Edwards joins the Company from Arrow
Electronics where she spent 24 years in roles of increasing
responsibility. Her most recent role was Vice President of Global
Business Operations, leading that company’s efforts around standardizing
enterprise operational excellence, sourcing, process improvement, trade
compliance and management, business continuity and ERP implementations.
Ms. Edwards, a veteran officer of the U.S. Army, has a B.A. from Temple
University.
Heather Plutino, the Company’s Group Vice President of Finance
and Treasurer, has been elevated to the Company’s senior leadership
team. Ms. Plutino, who joined the Company in October 2018, is
responsible for enterprise financial planning and analysis, risk
management and the treasury function. Ms. Plutino joined the Company
from ascena retail group, inc., where she was Vice President &
Treasurer, having previously held a variety of finance roles at Target
Corporation and Charming Shoppes.
“Part of our transformation effort is adding and developing talent to
set us up for success now and in the future. The addition of Mary Beth
and Heather to the senior leadership team will help drive our aggressive
efforts around cost savings, continuous improvement, financial planning
and risk mitigation,” commented Chris Brickman, president and chief
executive officer of the Company.
About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty
retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues
of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply
and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes
through 5,129 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations
throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru,
the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and
Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair
color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such
as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone®
and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®,
Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot
Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or
Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell
up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®,
Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®,
Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended
for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more
information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit
sallybeautyholdings.com.
