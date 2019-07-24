Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.    SBH

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) (“the Company”) announces today that it will host a conference call and webcast on July 31, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss third quarter financial results.

A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on July 31, 2019, on the Company's website sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will include a supplemental slide presentation. To view the supplemental slide presentation, please join at the following link SBH Q3 Earnings Presentation.

This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (800) 230-1074 (International: (612) 234-9960) or follow this link to the live webcast sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on July 31, 2019, starting at 9:30 a.m. Central Time until August 7, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access from the United States can be dialed at (800) 475-6701 or from international locations at (320) 365-3844 and reference the conference ID number 469312. In addition, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC
07:08pSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss T..
BU
07/19SALLY BEAUTY : deploys CX management program to drive engagement
AQ
07/02SALLY BEAUTY : Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beau..
AQ
07/01SALLY BEAUTY : Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beau..
BU
07/01SALLY BEAUTY : P&G's My Black is Beautiful Platform Launches a New Haircare Line..
PR
06/26SALLY BEAUTY : Launches New Mobile App in Support of 15 Million Loyalty Members
PR
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Linde, Amazon
06/24Beauty retailers fall after Amazon opens store for professionals
RE
06/24Beauty retailers fall after Amazon opens store for professionals
RE
06/24Shares of Beauty Retailers Down After Amazon Announces Professional Store
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 884 M
EBIT 2019 447 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Debt 2019 1 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,59x
P/E ratio 2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 1 462 M
Chart SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,07  $
Last Close Price 12,17  $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian A. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. McMaster Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron E. Alt SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Joe Brenner Chief Information Officer
John A. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-29.03%1 447
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY35.13%13 433
NEXT36.86%8 708
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)--.--%5 836
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC30.03%5 490
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group