Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. : Announces Hiring of April Holt as Group Vice President, Stores for Beauty Systems Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) (“the Company”) today announced April Holt has been appointed as Group Vice President, Stores for Beauty Systems Group, with a start date of October 28, 2019. Ms. Holt joins SBH from Victoria’s Secret where she has worked for the last 16 years. Her most recent role was Executive Vice President, Stores and Operations. Before Victoria’s Secret, Ms. Holt worked for GAP and Old Navy for 10 years in a variety of field leadership roles. In addition, she also has a strong personal connection with the professional beauty industry, as her family owned a cosmetology school for many years.

April Holt - Group Vice President, Stores Beauty Systems Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are so excited to have April join SBH. She brings a wealth of store operational experience with her to BSG, as well as a remarkable track record of success and delivering results. She will help us propel the business forward by leading our continued efforts to improve our CosmoProf stores’ strategy, performance and execution. She will contribute significantly to our success this fiscal year and beyond,” said Mark Spinks, President, Beauty Systems Group.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such as OPI®, China Glaze®, Wella®, Clairol®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

