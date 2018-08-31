Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. : Announces the Appointment of Kelly Mooney to the Board of Directors

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) today announced that Kelly
Mooney, the former Chief Experience Officer of IBM iX North America, has
been appointed to the Board of Directors. Ms. Mooney brings more than
twenty years of experience in consulting services with an expertise in
integrated marketing, digital experience, e-commerce, mobile and
innovation.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Kelly to the Board,” stated Bob
McMaster, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “She is an innovative
leader who brings a wealth of experience, especially in marketing and
technology for the retail space. Her strong digital and strategic
background will enhance our Board’s breadth of talent and experience. I
am confident that Kelly will make a positive contribution as a member of
our Board as SBH continues its transformation towards long-term growth.”
“I am honored and excited to serve on the board of Sally Beauty
Holdings,” Mooney said. “I look forward to working with the Board and
with the company’s outstanding management team to help shape the
company’s strategy and digital experience.”
Ms. Mooney joined IBM iX North America in September 2017 and served as
Chief Experience Officer until May 2018. Prior to this, Ms. Mooney held
various executive roles for Resource/Ammirati, a digital marketing firm,
including Chief Executive Officer; President; and Chief Experience
Officer and Director of Intelligence. Ms. Mooney helped grow
Resource/Ammirati to be one of the largest independent and female-owned
digital agencies in the U.S. by attracting numerous Fortune 500 clients.
In 2016, Ms. Mooney and her partners sold Resource/Ammirati to IBM to
become part of IBM iX, one of the largest digital consultancies in the
world.
About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty
retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues
of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply
and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes
through 5,170 stores, including approximately 184 franchised units, and
has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada,
Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the
Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to
8,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such
as OPI®, China Glaze®, Wella®, Clairol®,
Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®, as well as an
extensive selection of proprietary merchandise. Beauty Systems Group
stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its
outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded
products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®,
Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®
and Aquage®, intended for use in salons and for resale by
salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty
Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.
