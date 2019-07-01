Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.    SBH

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sally Beauty : Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beautiful

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

NEW collection includes 5 products formulated with Golden Milk

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced My Black is Beautiful, the cultural platform, has launched a collection of haircare products available exclusively in Sally Beauty stores nationwide and online.

“We are excited and honored to have partnered with Procter & Gamble and My Black is Beautiful on this new line,” said Maryann Herskowitz, vice president of color & care at Sally Beauty. “We share the vision of My Black is Beautiful to celebrate and empower Black women. To see that come to life in a line of products celebrating her unique beauty, thrills us.”

For over 10 years, the My Black Is Beautiful platform has engaged in conversations with women in their community who are continuously seeking products to help her achieve her hair goals, no matter how she chooses to wear it. From this insight, the My Black is Beautiful haircare line was born - a collection of care, treatment and styling products formulated for the unique and diverse hair types in the community.

“The My Black is Beautiful line of hair products was inspired by the 2.6 million women in our online community who have evolving and diverse beauty needs,” said Lela Coffey, brand director of multicultural beauty at P&G. “With Sally Beauty and My Black is Beautiful’s collective focus on serving the needs of the online community, and P&G’s vast technical knowledge of textured hair, the two companies established a partnership to deliver a new haircare line that is both inspired by and designed by Black women.”

The My Black Is Beautiful products will help nourish, moisturize, renew and style curly hair of all textures. The Golden Milk recipe contains a specially crafted blend of turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, honey and coconut oil. Golden Milk is a nutrient rich source of essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids. The line includes a Hydrating Sulfate-Free Shampoo, Fortifying Conditioner, 2 Tangle Slayer Conditioning Creams (for Type 3 and Type 4 Hair), and the Intense Recovery Treatment. The prices range from $7.99 - $12.99 and can be purchased exclusively in Sally Beauty stores nationwide and online at SallyBeauty.com.

For more information on the launch and products, please visit MyBlackIsBeautiful.com and SallyBeauty.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,106 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

About My Black is Beautiful

My Black is Beautiful is a platform created for the Black diaspora that is committed to promoting positive representation of Black people and Black culture through the lens of beauty since 2006. My Black is Beautiful acknowledges, elevates and supports all that is beautiful about Black culture (shapes, shades, textures, identities, ages, and self-expression).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC
03:19pSALLY BEAUTY : Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beau..
BU
09:01aSALLY BEAUTY : P&G's My Black is Beautiful Platform Launches a New Haircare Line..
PR
06/26SALLY BEAUTY : Launches New Mobile App in Support of 15 Million Loyalty Members
PR
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Linde, Amazon
06/24Beauty retailers fall after Amazon opens store for professionals
RE
06/24Beauty retailers fall after Amazon opens store for professionals
RE
06/24Shares of Beauty Retailers Down After Amazon Announces Professional Store
DJ
06/24SALLY BEAUTY : Hayley Williams' Brand, Good Dye Young, To Launch Nationwide At S..
PU
05/09SALLY BEAUTY : SBH) Director Purchases $90,090.00 in Stock
AQ
05/07INVESTORSOBSERVER : releases stock and option data on Apple, Bausch Health, Nike..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 882 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 266 M
Debt 2019 1 481 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 6,11x
P/E ratio 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 1 602 M
Chart SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,4  $
Last Close Price 13,3  $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian A. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. McMaster Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron E. Alt SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Joe Brenner Chief Information Officer
John A. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-21.76%1 609
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.39%13 126
NEXT38.46%9 360
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)--.--%5 756
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC31.02%5 530
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About