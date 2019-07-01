Sally Beauty : Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beautiful

NEW collection includes 5 products formulated with Golden Milk

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced My Black is Beautiful, the cultural platform, has launched a collection of haircare products available exclusively in Sally Beauty stores nationwide and online.

“We are excited and honored to have partnered with Procter & Gamble and My Black is Beautiful on this new line,” said Maryann Herskowitz, vice president of color & care at Sally Beauty. “We share the vision of My Black is Beautiful to celebrate and empower Black women. To see that come to life in a line of products celebrating her unique beauty, thrills us.”

For over 10 years, the My Black Is Beautiful platform has engaged in conversations with women in their community who are continuously seeking products to help her achieve her hair goals, no matter how she chooses to wear it. From this insight, the My Black is Beautiful haircare line was born - a collection of care, treatment and styling products formulated for the unique and diverse hair types in the community.

“The My Black is Beautiful line of hair products was inspired by the 2.6 million women in our online community who have evolving and diverse beauty needs,” said Lela Coffey, brand director of multicultural beauty at P&G. “With Sally Beauty and My Black is Beautiful’s collective focus on serving the needs of the online community, and P&G’s vast technical knowledge of textured hair, the two companies established a partnership to deliver a new haircare line that is both inspired by and designed by Black women.”

The My Black Is Beautiful products will help nourish, moisturize, renew and style curly hair of all textures. The Golden Milk recipe contains a specially crafted blend of turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, honey and coconut oil. Golden Milk is a nutrient rich source of essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids. The line includes a Hydrating Sulfate-Free Shampoo, Fortifying Conditioner, 2 Tangle Slayer Conditioning Creams (for Type 3 and Type 4 Hair), and the Intense Recovery Treatment. The prices range from $7.99 - $12.99 and can be purchased exclusively in Sally Beauty stores nationwide and online at SallyBeauty.com.

For more information on the launch and products, please visit MyBlackIsBeautiful.com and SallyBeauty.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,106 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

About My Black is Beautiful

My Black is Beautiful is a platform created for the Black diaspora that is committed to promoting positive representation of Black people and Black culture through the lens of beauty since 2006. My Black is Beautiful acknowledges, elevates and supports all that is beautiful about Black culture (shapes, shades, textures, identities, ages, and self-expression).

