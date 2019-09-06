Log in
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report  
News 
Sally Beauty : Supply Launches CHI Professional Color for Retail and Professional Customers

Sally Beauty : Supply Launches CHI Professional Color for Retail and Professional Customers

0
09/06/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) announces an exciting new retail-exclusive partnership with Farouk Systems on CHI professional color.

Retail and professional customers of Sally Beauty Supply will be able to purchase products from two professional lines of CHI color, in more than 2,000 stores nationwide and online at sallybeauty.com. Farouk Systems has a deep heritage among hair color and care professionals and is well-known as the leader in ammonia-free and PPD-free color.

The product partnership will launch in late October, with more than 2,000 stores receiving the product throughout October and November. CHI Ionic Shine Shades were developed with ceramic and far-infrared technology that provides maximum color penetration for brilliant radiance. In addition, Sally Beauty is excited to offer its expert colorists CHI Chromashine, which was specifically developed for the hair color artist looking to further expand her creativity through color mixing and formulation.

'As the largest retailer of professional and at-home hair color, Sally Beauty takes great pride in continuing to expand our offerings with the addition of CHI professional color,' said Aaron Alt, President of Sally Beauty. 'As part of our continuing transformation, we are focused on bringing new high quality, professional-grade products at a great value to both our retail and professional customers.'

About Farouk Systems, Inc.
Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston based company of hairdressers for hairdressers, known for manufacturing high-quality professional hair care products under the industry-leading brands: SunGlitz®, CHI® and BioSilk®. The company was founded in 1986 by Farouk Shami a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon 'Education, Environment and Ethics'.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-supply-launches-chi-professional-color-for-retail-and-professional-customers-300913310.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 17:26:05 UTC
