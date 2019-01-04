Sally Beauty : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care Solutions with Exciting Product Launches

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced that Beauty Systems Group has launched new hair care lines from Guy Tang and Pravana in addition to the new re-formulated Wella Koleston Perfect color line. Additionally, Sally Beauty Supply launched a new color line – Good Dye Young. These exciting product launches further strengthen the Company’s position as the “Hair Color and Care Experts” for the professional stylist and DIY consumer.

Guy Tang, a well-known professional stylist with over two million followers on Instagram (@guy_tang), expanded his current hair color brand, #mydentity (@guytang_mydentity), by adding new hair care products designed to prolong vibrant color tone. The new products are now available throughout the entire Beauty Systems Group network in the U.S. and Canada.

The launch of Pravana’s hair care line adds to the existing Pravana hair color line, which was launched in Beauty Systems Group in November 2018. Pravana’s hair care products are now available in all CosmoProf and Armstrong McCall branded stores in the U.S.

Beauty Systems Group also launched the new re-formulated hair color line Koleston Perfect, which uses ME+ technology designed to reduce the risk of developing hair color allergies while delivering pure and balanced hair color results. The new Koleston Perfect is now available throughout the entire CosmoProf and Armstrong McCall network in the U.S. and Canada.

Sally Beauty Supply has launched a new vegan, cruelty-free hair color line, Good Dye Young (@gooddyeyoung), created by Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the Grammy Award winning band Paramore. Williams has over two million followers on Instagram (@yelyahwilliams). Good Dye Young is now available nationwide on sallybeauty.com and is also in select Sally Beauty Supply stores. The Company anticipates a full launch across all Sally Beauty Supply stores by the end of the second quarter.

“As we begin the New Year, we have worked with our vendors to bring an unprecedented amount of new product innovation to our stores and our digital channels. These new lines will certainly bring excitement and new customers to our stores,” said Chad Selvidge, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer.

