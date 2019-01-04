Sally Beauty : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care Solutions with Exciting Product Launches

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced
that Beauty Systems Group has launched new hair care lines from Guy Tang
and Pravana in addition to the new re-formulated Wella Koleston Perfect
color line. Additionally, Sally Beauty Supply launched a new color line
– Good Dye Young. These exciting product launches further strengthen the
Company’s position as the “Hair Color and Care Experts” for the
professional stylist and DIY consumer.
Guy Tang, a well-known professional stylist with over two million
followers on Instagram (@guy_tang),
expanded his current hair color brand, #mydentity (@guytang_mydentity),
by adding new hair care products designed to prolong vibrant color tone.
The new products are now available throughout the entire Beauty Systems
Group network in the U.S. and Canada.
The launch of Pravana’s hair care line adds to the existing Pravana hair
color line, which was launched in Beauty Systems Group in November 2018.
Pravana’s hair care products are now available in all CosmoProf and
Armstrong McCall branded stores in the U.S.
Beauty Systems Group also launched the new re-formulated hair color line
Koleston Perfect, which uses ME+ technology designed to reduce the risk
of developing hair color allergies while delivering pure and balanced
hair color results. The new Koleston Perfect is now available throughout
the entire CosmoProf and Armstrong McCall network in the U.S. and Canada.
Sally Beauty Supply has launched a new vegan, cruelty-free hair color
line, Good Dye Young (@gooddyeyoung),
created by Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the Grammy Award winning
band Paramore. Williams has over two million followers on Instagram (@yelyahwilliams).
Good Dye Young is now available nationwide on sallybeauty.com and is
also in select Sally Beauty Supply stores. The Company anticipates a
full launch across all Sally Beauty Supply stores by the end of the
second quarter.
“As we begin the New Year, we have worked with our vendors to bring an
unprecedented amount of new product innovation to our stores and our
digital channels. These new lines will certainly bring excitement and
new customers to our stores,” said Chad Selvidge, senior vice president
and chief merchandising officer.
