Shares of Beauty Retailers Down After Amazon Announces Professional Store

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of some cosmetics retailers are falling in Monday's market, after Amazon.com said it was opening an Amazon Business site aimed at beauty professionals.

Just after 12 p.m. ET on Monday, shares of Ulta Beauty had lost 3.08% to trade at $344.81. Sally Beauty Holdings were down 12.65% at $12.92. Shares of CVS Health were down 1.4% at $52.90, and shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance had lost 0.68% to trade at $52.09.

Earlier Monday, Amazon announced the new business site, which will be open to professional beauticians, barbers and others, will provide cosmetics and other merchandise from a wide variety of vendors, with free shipping available to Business Prime members.

