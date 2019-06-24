Log in
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shares of Beauty Retailers Down After Amazon Announces Professional Store

0
06/24/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of some cosmetics retailers are falling in Monday's market, after Amazon.com said it was opening an Amazon Business site aimed at beauty professionals.

Just after 12 p.m. ET on Monday, shares of Ulta Beauty had lost 3.08% to trade at $344.81. Sally Beauty Holdings were down 12.65% at $12.92. Shares of CVS Health were down 1.4% at $52.90, and shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance had lost 0.68% to trade at $52.09.

Earlier Monday, Amazon announced the new business site, which will be open to professional beauticians, barbers and others, will provide cosmetics and other merchandise from a wide variety of vendors, with free shipping available to Business Prime members.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.11% 53.05 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. -13.02% 12.8725 Delayed Quote.-13.31%
ULTA BEAUTY -3.32% 344 Delayed Quote.45.28%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -0.78% 52.01 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 884 M
EBIT 2019 447 M
Net income 2019 267 M
Debt 2019 1 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
P/E ratio 2020 6,54
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 1 782 M
Chart SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian A. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. McMaster Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron E. Alt SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Joe Brenner Chief Information Officer
John A. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-13.31%1 849
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY27.95%12 213
NEXT41.17%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC39.95%6 093
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 344
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-11.26%4 676
