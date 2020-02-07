Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Salt Lake Potash Limited    SO4   AU000000SO44

SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED

(SO4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salt Lake Potash : Completion of Placement and Directors Subscription

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:43am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Completion of Placement and Directors Subscription
Released 07:38 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3168C
Salt Lake Potash Limited
07 February 2020

7 February 2020

AIM/ASX Code: SO4

SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED

COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT AND DIRECTORS' SUBSCRIPTION

Salt Lake Potash Limited ('the Company') is pleased to announce that it has now completed the placement of 33.6 million new ordinary shares of the Company, to raise gross proceeds of A$23.5 million ('Placement'), first announced on 6 December 2020.

The second tranche of the Placement has been completed following shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 29 January 2020. The issue comprised 678,571 ordinary shares of no par value at a price of A$0.70 per share, including 428,571 shares subscribed for by the CEO, Mr Tony Swiericzuk, and 250,000 shares by the Company's Chairman, Mr Ian Middlemas.

The Company has also issued 1 share to each holder (a total of 4 shares) of the 7,500,000 Class B Performance Shares that expired 31 December 2019, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Shares.

Application has been made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ('AIM') for the admission of the 678,575 Ordinary Shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM are expected to commence at 8:00am on or around 12 February 2020 ('Admission').

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), following Admission, Salt Lake will have 290,289,806 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights attached. Salt Lake holds no shares in treasury. This figure of 290,289,806 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the ASX Listing Rules or the DTRs.

Directors' interests

Following the issue of these shares, the directors will have the following interests in shares:

Number of shares

Percentage of issued share capital

Ian Middlemas

12,000,000

4.13%

Tony Swiericzuk

1,647,210

0.57%

Mr Swiericzuk also holds an indirect interest in 5 million incentive options and 7,288,324 performance rights.

The Notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provide additional information.

For further information please visit www.so4.com.au or contact:

Tony Swierizcuk / Richard Knights

Salt Lake Potash Limited

Tel: +61 8 6559 5800

Colin Aaronson / Richard Tonthat / Seamus Fricker

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Derrick Lee / Peter Lynch

Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 6939

Rupert Fane / Ernest Bell

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tony Swiericzuk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Salt Lake Potash Limited

b)

LEI

213800WAVVOPS85N2205

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value



Identification code

AU000000SO44



b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for cash in a placement by the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)

Volume(s)




A$0.70

678,571







d)

Aggregated information




- Aggregated volume

Aggregate volume: 428,571

Aggregate price: 70 Australian cents

Aggregate total: A$300,000



- Price







e)

Date of the transaction

7 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Middlemas

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Salt Lake Potash Limited

b)

LEI

213800WAVVOPS85N2205

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value



Identification code

AU000000SO44



b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for cash in a placement by the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)

Volume(s)




A$0.70

250,000







d)

Aggregated information




- Aggregated volume

Aggregate volume: 250,000

Aggregate price: 70 Australian cents

Aggregate total: A$175,000



- Price







e)

Date of the transaction

7 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market transaction


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCTRMRTMTJMMAM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Completion of Placement and Directors Subscription - RNS

Disclaimer

Salt Lake Potash Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED
02:43aSALT LAKE POTASH : Completion of Placement and Directors Subscription
PU
01/13China's biggest potash producer risks delisting amid third annual loss foreca..
RE
2019PepinNini Lithium Ltd - Evaporation Simulation Studies Indicate Unique Brine ..
AQ
2019SALT LAKE POTASH : completes construction of SOP brine evaporation pond
AQ
2019SALT LAKE POTASH : Says Williamson Brine Enters Commercial Scale Pond
AQ
2019SALT LAKE POTASH : Signs Lake Way Project Deal With Blackham Resources
AQ
2019SALT LAKE POTASH : signs access agreement with Blackham Resources for Lake Way P..
AQ
2019BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : BLK) and Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Sign Split..
AQ
2019SALT LAKE POTASH : boosts Lake Way sulphate of potash resource
AQ
2019SALT LAKE POTASH : begins constructing Australias first commercial on-lake SOP e..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -11,9 M
Net income 2020 -18,6 M
Debt 2020 71,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,88x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 7,02x
Capitalization 182 M
Chart SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salt Lake Potash Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,57  AUD
Last Close Price 0,63  AUD
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 149%
Spread / Lowest Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Swericzuk Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Chairman
Will Longworth Chief Operating Officer
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Cathcart Project Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED-19.23%130
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.13.41%7 475
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY15.90%6 744
UPL LTD-7.48%5 801
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-17.11%5 421
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%5 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group