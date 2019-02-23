Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Salvatore Ferragamo    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

(SFER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Salvatore Ferragamo : Ferragamo chairman says luxury shoemaker not up for sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 07:53am EST

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferragamo's Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo denied on Saturday the founding family could consider selling the eponymous luxury shoemaker, after speculation about a possible sale.

"We're in love with this company, it's not up for sale," the Ferragamo chairman said on the sidelines of a fashion show in Milan.

The chairman and newly-appointed Chief Executive Micaela Le Divelec expressed confidence about the group's ability to relaunch.

Shrinking profits in the past two years and the challenge of rejuvenating a brand rendered famous by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn have fuelled market talk that Ferragamo could follow other Italian fashion names that have been snapped by foreign buyers.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
07:53aSALVATORE FERRAGAMO : Ferragamo chairman says luxury shoemaker not up for sale
RE
01/30European luxury stocks sparkle, Wirecard weighs on Dax
RE
01/19SALVATORE FERRAGAMO : Taiwan's EVA Air announces new meals, amenity kits, sleepw..
AQ
01/14European luxury stocks tumble after weak Chinese data
RE
2018EUROPE : European stocks resume their slide a tech tumbles, Renault slumps
RE
2018SALVATORE FERRAGAMO : 2018 11 08 Press Release_9M 2018 Results
PU
2018SALVATORE FERRAGAMO : 2018 11 08_Comunicato stampa dei nove mesi 2018
PU
2018Birkin bag maker Hermes reinforces rosy view of China
RE
2018Kering, Moncler counter luxury gloom with bullish China view
RE
2018SALVATORE FERRAGAMO : Shares spike on Ferragamo shoe widow's death
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 352 M
EBIT 2018 151 M
Net income 2018 103 M
Finance 2018 139 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 29,89
P/E ratio 2019 27,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 3 094 M
Chart SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Duration : Period :
Salvatore Ferragamo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,0 €
Spread / Average Target -7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi Chief Executive Officer
Ferruccio Ferragamo Chairman & President
Alessandro Corsi Chief Financial Officer
Giovanna Ferragamo Vice Chairman
Fulvia Ferragamo Visconti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO3.82%0
VF CORPORATION21.81%34 220
HENNES & MAURITZ11.06%21 872
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.22.74%19 763
RALPH LAUREN CORP22.02%9 994
UNDER ARMOUR21.22%9 263
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.