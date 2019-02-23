Salvatore Ferragamo : Ferragamo chairman says luxury shoemaker not up for sale

"We're in love with this company, it's not up for sale," the Ferragamo chairman said on the sidelines of a fashion show in Milan.

The chairman and newly-appointed Chief Executive Micaela Le Divelec expressed confidence about the group's ability to relaunch.

Shrinking profits in the past two years and the challenge of rejuvenating a brand rendered famous by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn have fuelled market talk that Ferragamo could follow other Italian fashion names that have been snapped by foreign buyers.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Edmund Blair)