Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2019.08.07 Press Release _ Information on Treasury Shares Purchase Transactions

PRESS RELEASE

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Information on Treasury Shares purchase transactions

Florence, August 7, 2019 - With reference to the plan for purchasing its own ordinary shares passed by the Shareholders' Meeting held in ordinary session on April 20, 2018, whose launch has been also resolved by the Board of Directors held on May 7, 2018, as communicated to the market on the same date according to article 144-bis of the of the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971/1999, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (MTA: SFER), parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, announces that it has purchased on the MTA - Italian Equities Market organized and managed by Italian Stock Exchange Borsa Italiana S.p.A. on August 1, 2019 nr. 100.000, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s ordinary shares (ISIN code: IT0004712375), equal to 0,06% of the share capital, at an average unit price of Euro 18,83542 per share, for a total countervalue equal to Euro 1.883.541,91.

On the basis of information provided for by the entrusted intermediary, below there is a summary of daily purchase transactions made on the MTA - Italian Equities Market, in aggregate form:

Date Number of Purchased Average Unit Price Countervalue (Euro) Ordinary Shares *(Euro) 01/08/2019 100.000 18,83542 1.883.541,91

The gross average unit price is calculated as the average of the daily trading prices weighted for the quantities purchased during the day.

Following the purchases indicated above, as of today Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. holds nr. 150.000 ordinary Treasury Shares, equal to 0,09% of its share capital.

The daily details of performed transactions are attached to this Press Release.