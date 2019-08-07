Log in
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2019.08.07 Press Release _ Information on Treasury Shares Purchase Transactions

08/07/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Information on Treasury Shares purchase transactions

Florence, August 7, 2019 - With reference to the plan for purchasing its own ordinary shares passed by the Shareholders' Meeting held in ordinary session on April 20, 2018, whose launch has been also resolved by the Board of Directors held on May 7, 2018, as communicated to the market on the same date according to article 144-bis of the of the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971/1999, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (MTA: SFER), parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, announces that it has purchased on the MTA - Italian Equities Market organized and managed by Italian Stock Exchange Borsa Italiana S.p.A. on August 1, 2019 nr. 100.000, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s ordinary shares (ISIN code: IT0004712375), equal to 0,06% of the share capital, at an average unit price of Euro 18,83542 per share, for a total countervalue equal to Euro 1.883.541,91.

On the basis of information provided for by the entrusted intermediary, below there is a summary of daily purchase transactions made on the MTA - Italian Equities Market, in aggregate form:

Date

Number of Purchased

Average Unit Price

Countervalue (Euro)

Ordinary Shares

*(Euro)

01/08/2019

100.000

18,83542

1.883.541,91

  • The gross average unit price is calculated as the average of the daily trading prices weighted for the quantities purchased during the day.

Following the purchases indicated above, as of today Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. holds nr. 150.000 ordinary Treasury Shares, equal to 0,09% of its share capital.

The daily details of performed transactions are attached to this Press Release.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is the parent Company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the world's leaders in the luxury industry and whose origins date back to 1927.

The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women's and men's fragrances. The Group's product offer also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees.

The uniqueness and exclusivity of our creations, along with the perfect blend of style, creativity and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the 'Made in Italy' tradition, have always been the hallmarks of the Group's products.

With approximately 4,000 employees and a network of 661 mono-brand stores as of 30 June 2019, the Ferragamo Group operates in Italy and worldwide through companies that allow it to be a leader in the European, American and Asian markets.

For further information:

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Image Building

Paola Pecciarini

Giuliana Paoletti, Mara Baldessari, Alfredo Mele

Group Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tel. (+39) 055 3562230

Tel. (+39) 02 89011300

investor.relations@ferragamo.com

ferragamo@imagebuilding.it

This Press Release is also available on the website http://group.ferragamo.com, in the section "Investor Relations/Press Releases".

Detail, on a daily basis, of the purchase transactions performed on 1st August 2019:

Number of

Date

Hour

purchased

Price (Euro)

Countervalue

Market (MIC

ordinary

(Euro)

Code)

shares

01.08.2019

09:39:10

200

18,9

3.780

MTA

01.08.2019

09:39:10

300

18,9

5.670

MTA

01.08.2019

09:39:52

465

18,9

8.789

MTA

01.08.2019

09:39:52

140

18,9

2.646

MTA

01.08.2019

09:39:52

395

18,9

7.466

MTA

01.08.2019

09:40:04

136

18,885

2.568

MTA

01.08.2019

09:40:04

364

18,885

6.874

MTA

01.08.2019

09:44:00

500

18,865

9.433

MTA

01.08.2019

09:44:01

500

18,86

9.430

MTA

01.08.2019

09:51:15

500

18,855

9.428

MTA

01.08.2019

09:57:24

30

18,79

564

MTA

01.08.2019

09:57:24

470

18,79

8.831

MTA

01.08.2019

10:14:13

500

18,705

9.353

MTA

01.08.2019

10:20:27

500

18,715

9.358

MTA

01.08.2019

10:22:02

30

18,68

560

MTA

01.08.2019

10:22:02

470

18,68

8.780

MTA

01.08.2019

10:34:49

500

18,615

9.308

MTA

01.08.2019

10:38:26

250

18,735

4.684

MTA

01.08.2019

10:41:45

250

18,735

4.684

MTA

01.08.2019

10:55:08

499

18,805

9.384

MTA

01.08.2019

10:55:08

168

18,805

3.159

MTA

01.08.2019

10:55:08

333

18,805

6.262

MTA

01.08.2019

10:58:06

1.000

18,800

18.800

MTA

01.08.2019

11:21:12

500

18,82

9.410

MTA

01.08.2019

11:21:12

100

18,820

1.882

MTA

01.08.2019

11:39:12

371

18,845

6.991

MTA

01.08.2019

11:39:12

55

18,845

1.036

MTA

01.08.2019

11:39:12

74

18,845

1.395

MTA

01.08.2019

11:39:12

500

18,845

9.423

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:55

500

18,815

9.408

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:55

400

18,820

7.528

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:55

500

18,815

9.408

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:55

31

18,815

583

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:55

4

18,815

75

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:56

9

18,815

169

MTA

01.08.2019

11:42:59

456

18,815

8.580

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:51

490

18,815

9.219

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:51

10

18,815

188

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:51

442

18,815

8.316

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:51

58

18,815

1.091

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:53

316

18,810

5.944

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:53

500

18,810

9.405

MTA

01.08.2019

12:00:53

184

18,810

3.461

MTA

01.08.2019

12:07:57

80

18,81

1.505

MTA

01.08.2019

12:07:57

920

18,81

17.305

MTA

01.08.2019

12:08:37

332

18,805

6.243

MTA

01.08.2019

12:08:37

12

18,805

226

MTA

01.08.2019

12:08:37

488

18,805

9.177

MTA

01.08.2019

12:08:37

168

18,805

3.159

MTA

01.08.2019

12:32:44

500

18,8

9.400

MTA

01.08.2019

12:32:44

500

18,800

9.400

MTA

01.08.2019

12:42:07

79

18,790

1.484

MTA

01.08.2019

12:42:07

381

18,790

7.159

MTA

01.08.2019

12:43:09

600

18,785

11.271

MTA

01.08.2019

12:43:09

400

18,785

7.514

MTA

01.08.2019

12:43:09

40

18,790

752

MTA

01.08.2019

12:46:38

42

18,755

788

MTA

01.08.2019

12:46:38

50

18,755

938

MTA

01.08.2019

12:46:38

95

18,755

1.782

MTA

01.08.2019

12:46:57

66

18,755

1.238

MTA

01.08.2019

12:47:05

56

18,755

1.050

MTA

01.08.2019

12:47:05

51

18,755

957

MTA

01.08.2019

12:47:05

140

18,755

2.626

MTA

01.08.2019

12:47:05

100

18,755

1.876

MTA

01.08.2019

13:07:12

500

18,685

9.343

MTA

01.08.2019

13:15:42

350

18,69

6.542

MTA

01.08.2019

13:15:42

329

18,69

6.149

MTA

01.08.2019

13:15:42

663

18,69

12.391

MTA

01.08.2019

13:15:42

158

18,69

2.953

MTA

01.08.2019

13:16:50

364

18,695

6.805

MTA

01.08.2019

13:16:50

446

18,695

8.338

MTA

01.08.2019

13:16:50

190

18,695

3.552

MTA

01.08.2019

13:19:01

436

18,7

8.153

MTA

01.08.2019

13:19:01

163

18,7

3.048

MTA

01.08.2019

13:19:01

401

18,7

7.499

MTA

01.08.2019

13:21:09

500

18,69

9.345

MTA

01.08.2019

13:22:52

400

18,705

7.482

MTA

01.08.2019

13:22:52

100

18,705

1.871

MTA

01.08.2019

13:23:04

436

18,7

8.153

MTA

01.08.2019

13:23:04

64

18,7

1.197

MTA

01.08.2019

13:25:18

54

18,69

1.009

MTA

01.08.2019

13:25:18

446

18,69

8.336

MTA

01.08.2019

13:26:23

400

18,7

7.480

MTA

01.08.2019

13:26:23

487

18,7

9.107

MTA

01.08.2019

13:26:23

513

18,7

9.593

MTA

01.08.2019

13:26:23

600

18,7

11.220

MTA

01.08.2019

13:29:56

4.774

18,71

89.322

MTA

01.08.2019

13:29:56

226

18,705

4.227

MTA

01.08.2019

13:40:40

500

18,735

9.368

MTA

01.08.2019

13:40:52

156

18,715

2.920

MTA

01.08.2019

13:40:52

344

18,715

6.438

MTA

01.08.2019

13:41:10

121

18,71

2.264

MTA

01.08.2019

13:41:10

879

18,71

16.446

MTA

01.08.2019

13:41:47

1.000

18,7

18.700

MTA

01.08.2019

13:42:30

37

18,690

692

MTA

01.08.2019

13:42:50

504

18,685

9.417

MTA

01.08.2019

13:42:50

263

18,690

4.915

MTA

01.08.2019

13:43:32

496

18,685

9.268

MTA

01.08.2019

13:43:32

173

18,680

3.232

MTA

01.08.2019

13:43:32

127

18,680

2.372

MTA

01.08.2019

13:43:32

300

18,675

5.603

MTA

01.08.2019

13:44:21

1.000

18,7

18.700

MTA

01.08.2019

13:44:22

1.000

18,69

18.690

MTA

01.08.2019

13:45:11

348

18,7

6.508

MTA

01.08.2019

13:45:11

84

18,7

1.571

MTA

01.08.2019

13:48:15

1

18,755

19

MTA

01.08.2019

13:48:15

204

18,755

3.826

MTA

01.08.2019

13:48:15

363

18,755

6.808

MTA

01.08.2019

13:50:03

571

18,8

10.735

MTA

01.08.2019

13:50:03

452

18,8

8.498

MTA

01.08.2019

13:50:03

776

18,8

14.589

MTA

01.08.2019

13:50:03

201

18,8

3.779

MTA

01.08.2019

13:50:49

330

18,810

6.207

MTA

01.08.2019

13:50:49

170

18,810

3.198

MTA

01.08.2019

13:51:13

400

18,81

7.524

MTA

01.08.2019

13:53:21

330

18,875

6.229

MTA

01.08.2019

13:53:21

270

18,88

5.098

MTA

01.08.2019

13:53:21

400

18,88

7.552

MTA

01.08.2019

13:53:30

960

18,88

18.125

MTA

01.08.2019

13:53:30

517

18,88

9.761

MTA

01.08.2019

13:53:30

123

18,88

2.322

MTA

01.08.2019

13:55:12

126

18,86

2.376

MTA

01.08.2019

13:55:12

644

18,86

12.146

MTA

01.08.2019

13:55:12

195

18,86

3.678

MTA

01.08.2019

13:55:12

35

18,86

660

MTA

01.08.2019

13:55:12

467

18,870

8.812

MTA

01.08.2019

13:55:12

33

18,870

623

MTA

01.08.2019

13:57:31

1.148

18,89

21.686

MTA

01.08.2019

13:57:31

400

18,89

7.556

MTA

01.08.2019

13:57:31

452

18,89

8.538

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:38

240

18,885

4.532

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:42

760

18,885

14.353

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:59

287

18,89

5.421

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:59

400

18,89

7.556

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:59

400

18,89

7.556

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:59

640

18,89

12.090

MTA

01.08.2019

14:01:59

273

18,89

5.157

MTA

01.08.2019

14:02:19

390

18,89

7.367

MTA

01.08.2019

14:02:19

2.000

18,88

37.760

MTA

01.08.2019

14:02:19

200

18,89

3.778

MTA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 23:19:04 UTC
