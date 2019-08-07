Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2019.08.07 Press Release _ Information on Treasury Shares Purchase Transactions
08/07/2019 | 07:20pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
Information on Treasury Shares purchase transactions
Florence, August 7, 2019 - With reference to the plan for purchasing its own ordinary shares passed by the Shareholders' Meeting held in ordinary session on April 20, 2018, whose launch has been also resolved by the Board of Directors held on May 7, 2018, as communicated to the market on the same date according to article 144-bis of the of the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971/1999, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (MTA: SFER), parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, announces that it has purchased on the MTA - Italian Equities Market organized and managed by Italian Stock Exchange Borsa Italiana S.p.A. on August 1, 2019 nr. 100.000, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s ordinary shares (ISIN code: IT0004712375), equal to 0,06% of the share capital, at an average unit price of Euro 18,83542 per share, for a total countervalue equal to Euro 1.883.541,91.
On the basis of information provided for by the entrusted intermediary, below there is a summary of daily purchase transactions made on the MTA - Italian Equities Market, in aggregate form:
Date
Number of Purchased
Average Unit Price
Countervalue (Euro)
Ordinary Shares
*(Euro)
01/08/2019
100.000
18,83542
1.883.541,91
The gross average unit price is calculated as the average of the daily trading prices weighted for the quantities purchased during the day.
Following the purchases indicated above, as of today Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. holds nr. 150.000 ordinary Treasury Shares, equal to 0,09% of its share capital.
The daily details of performed transactions are attached to this Press Release.
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is the parent Company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the world's leaders in the luxury industry and whose origins date back to 1927.
The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women's and men's fragrances. The Group's product offer also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees.
The uniqueness and exclusivity of our creations, along with the perfect blend of style, creativity and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the 'Made in Italy' tradition, have always been the hallmarks of the Group's products.
With approximately 4,000 employees and a network of 661 mono-brand stores as of 30 June 2019, the Ferragamo Group operates in Italy and worldwide through companies that allow it to be a leader in the European, American and Asian markets.
For further information:
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
Image Building
Paola Pecciarini
Giuliana Paoletti, Mara Baldessari, Alfredo Mele
Group Investor Relations
Media Relations
Tel. (+39) 055 3562230
Tel. (+39) 02 89011300
investor.relations@ferragamo.com
ferragamo@imagebuilding.it
Detail, on a daily basis, of the purchase transactions performed on 1st August 2019:
Number of
Date
Hour
purchased
Price (Euro)
Countervalue
Market (MIC
ordinary
(Euro)
Code)
shares
01.08.2019
09:39:10
200
18,9
3.780
MTA
01.08.2019
09:39:10
300
18,9
5.670
MTA
01.08.2019
09:39:52
465
18,9
8.789
MTA
01.08.2019
09:39:52
140
18,9
2.646
MTA
01.08.2019
09:39:52
395
18,9
7.466
MTA
01.08.2019
09:40:04
136
18,885
2.568
MTA
01.08.2019
09:40:04
364
18,885
6.874
MTA
01.08.2019
09:44:00
500
18,865
9.433
MTA
01.08.2019
09:44:01
500
18,86
9.430
MTA
01.08.2019
09:51:15
500
18,855
9.428
MTA
01.08.2019
09:57:24
30
18,79
564
MTA
01.08.2019
09:57:24
470
18,79
8.831
MTA
01.08.2019
10:14:13
500
18,705
9.353
MTA
01.08.2019
10:20:27
500
18,715
9.358
MTA
01.08.2019
10:22:02
30
18,68
560
MTA
01.08.2019
10:22:02
470
18,68
8.780
MTA
01.08.2019
10:34:49
500
18,615
9.308
MTA
01.08.2019
10:38:26
250
18,735
4.684
MTA
01.08.2019
10:41:45
250
18,735
4.684
MTA
01.08.2019
10:55:08
499
18,805
9.384
MTA
01.08.2019
10:55:08
168
18,805
3.159
MTA
01.08.2019
10:55:08
333
18,805
6.262
MTA
01.08.2019
10:58:06
1.000
18,800
18.800
MTA
01.08.2019
11:21:12
500
18,82
9.410
MTA
01.08.2019
11:21:12
100
18,820
1.882
MTA
01.08.2019
11:39:12
371
18,845
6.991
MTA
01.08.2019
11:39:12
55
18,845
1.036
MTA
01.08.2019
11:39:12
74
18,845
1.395
MTA
01.08.2019
11:39:12
500
18,845
9.423
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:55
500
18,815
9.408
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:55
400
18,820
7.528
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:55
500
18,815
9.408
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:55
31
18,815
583
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:55
4
18,815
75
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:56
9
18,815
169
MTA
01.08.2019
11:42:59
456
18,815
8.580
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:51
490
18,815
9.219
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:51
10
18,815
188
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:51
442
18,815
8.316
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:51
58
18,815
1.091
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:53
316
18,810
5.944
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:53
500
18,810
9.405
MTA
01.08.2019
12:00:53
184
18,810
3.461
MTA
01.08.2019
12:07:57
80
18,81
1.505
MTA
01.08.2019
12:07:57
920
18,81
17.305
MTA
01.08.2019
12:08:37
332
18,805
6.243
MTA
01.08.2019
12:08:37
12
18,805
226
MTA
01.08.2019
12:08:37
488
18,805
9.177
MTA
01.08.2019
12:08:37
168
18,805
3.159
MTA
01.08.2019
12:32:44
500
18,8
9.400
MTA
01.08.2019
12:32:44
500
18,800
9.400
MTA
01.08.2019
12:42:07
79
18,790
1.484
MTA
01.08.2019
12:42:07
381
18,790
7.159
MTA
01.08.2019
12:43:09
600
18,785
11.271
MTA
01.08.2019
12:43:09
400
18,785
7.514
MTA
01.08.2019
12:43:09
40
18,790
752
MTA
01.08.2019
12:46:38
42
18,755
788
MTA
01.08.2019
12:46:38
50
18,755
938
MTA
01.08.2019
12:46:38
95
18,755
1.782
MTA
01.08.2019
12:46:57
66
18,755
1.238
MTA
01.08.2019
12:47:05
56
18,755
1.050
MTA
01.08.2019
12:47:05
51
18,755
957
MTA
01.08.2019
12:47:05
140
18,755
2.626
MTA
01.08.2019
12:47:05
100
18,755
1.876
MTA
01.08.2019
13:07:12
500
18,685
9.343
MTA
01.08.2019
13:15:42
350
18,69
6.542
MTA
01.08.2019
13:15:42
329
18,69
6.149
MTA
01.08.2019
13:15:42
663
18,69
12.391
MTA
01.08.2019
13:15:42
158
18,69
2.953
MTA
01.08.2019
13:16:50
364
18,695
6.805
MTA
01.08.2019
13:16:50
446
18,695
8.338
MTA
01.08.2019
13:16:50
190
18,695
3.552
MTA
01.08.2019
13:19:01
436
18,7
8.153
MTA
01.08.2019
13:19:01
163
18,7
3.048
MTA
01.08.2019
13:19:01
401
18,7
7.499
MTA
01.08.2019
13:21:09
500
18,69
9.345
MTA
01.08.2019
13:22:52
400
18,705
7.482
MTA
01.08.2019
13:22:52
100
18,705
1.871
MTA
01.08.2019
13:23:04
436
18,7
8.153
MTA
01.08.2019
13:23:04
64
18,7
1.197
MTA
01.08.2019
13:25:18
54
18,69
1.009
MTA
01.08.2019
13:25:18
446
18,69
8.336
MTA
01.08.2019
13:26:23
400
18,7
7.480
MTA
01.08.2019
13:26:23
487
18,7
9.107
MTA
01.08.2019
13:26:23
513
18,7
9.593
MTA
01.08.2019
13:26:23
600
18,7
11.220
MTA
01.08.2019
13:29:56
4.774
18,71
89.322
MTA
01.08.2019
13:29:56
226
18,705
4.227
MTA
01.08.2019
13:40:40
500
18,735
9.368
MTA
01.08.2019
13:40:52
156
18,715
2.920
MTA
01.08.2019
13:40:52
344
18,715
6.438
MTA
01.08.2019
13:41:10
121
18,71
2.264
MTA
01.08.2019
13:41:10
879
18,71
16.446
MTA
01.08.2019
13:41:47
1.000
18,7
18.700
MTA
01.08.2019
13:42:30
37
18,690
692
MTA
01.08.2019
13:42:50
504
18,685
9.417
MTA
01.08.2019
13:42:50
263
18,690
4.915
MTA
01.08.2019
13:43:32
496
18,685
9.268
MTA
01.08.2019
13:43:32
173
18,680
3.232
MTA
01.08.2019
13:43:32
127
18,680
2.372
MTA
01.08.2019
13:43:32
300
18,675
5.603
MTA
01.08.2019
13:44:21
1.000
18,7
18.700
MTA
01.08.2019
13:44:22
1.000
18,69
18.690
MTA
01.08.2019
13:45:11
348
18,7
6.508
MTA
01.08.2019
13:45:11
84
18,7
1.571
MTA
01.08.2019
13:48:15
1
18,755
19
MTA
01.08.2019
13:48:15
204
18,755
3.826
MTA
01.08.2019
13:48:15
363
18,755
6.808
MTA
01.08.2019
13:50:03
571
18,8
10.735
MTA
01.08.2019
13:50:03
452
18,8
8.498
MTA
01.08.2019
13:50:03
776
18,8
14.589
MTA
01.08.2019
13:50:03
201
18,8
3.779
MTA
01.08.2019
13:50:49
330
18,810
6.207
MTA
01.08.2019
13:50:49
170
18,810
3.198
MTA
01.08.2019
13:51:13
400
18,81
7.524
MTA
01.08.2019
13:53:21
330
18,875
6.229
MTA
01.08.2019
13:53:21
270
18,88
5.098
MTA
01.08.2019
13:53:21
400
18,88
7.552
MTA
01.08.2019
13:53:30
960
18,88
18.125
MTA
01.08.2019
13:53:30
517
18,88
9.761
MTA
01.08.2019
13:53:30
123
18,88
2.322
MTA
01.08.2019
13:55:12
126
18,86
2.376
MTA
01.08.2019
13:55:12
644
18,86
12.146
MTA
01.08.2019
13:55:12
195
18,86
3.678
MTA
01.08.2019
13:55:12
35
18,86
660
MTA
01.08.2019
13:55:12
467
18,870
8.812
MTA
01.08.2019
13:55:12
33
18,870
623
MTA
01.08.2019
13:57:31
1.148
18,89
21.686
MTA
01.08.2019
13:57:31
400
18,89
7.556
MTA
01.08.2019
13:57:31
452
18,89
8.538
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:38
240
18,885
4.532
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:42
760
18,885
14.353
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:59
287
18,89
5.421
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:59
400
18,89
7.556
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:59
400
18,89
7.556
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:59
640
18,89
12.090
MTA
01.08.2019
14:01:59
273
18,89
5.157
MTA
01.08.2019
14:02:19
390
18,89
7.367
MTA
01.08.2019
14:02:19
2.000
18,88
37.760
MTA
01.08.2019
14:02:19
200
18,89
3.778
MTA
