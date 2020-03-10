Log in
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2020.03.10 Full Year 2019 Results Update Analyst

03/10/2020

FY 2019

Results Update

Analyst Presentation

March 10, 2020 - 6.00 PM CET

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and results of the Company that are based on the current expectations, projections and assumptions of the management of the Company.

The actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement and the Company does not assume any liability with respect thereto.

This document has been prepared solely for this presentation and does not constitute any offer or invitation to sell or any solicitation to purchase any share in the Company.

The Manager in Charge of preparing the Company financial reports hereby certifies pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, that the accounting disclosures of this document are consistent with the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.

2

Market Scenario

  • The Personal Luxury Goods market, recording a growth of ca. 6% in 2019, expected to be impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Visibility on Covid-19 impact is still low on both turnover and earnings.
  • China domestic market for the luxury sector, after the high-teens growth of 2019, still estimated to grow single-digit in 2020, but subject to Covid-19 outbreak duration. Yet Chinese still expected to account for 40% of total luxury sales and to drive the majority of growth in the coming years.
  • Europe, registering a single-digit increase in 2019, and still deriving a consistent part of sales from travelers, expected to suffer from domestic and travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 in 2020.
  • North America market traditionally more driven by local consumers, expect to be weakened in 2020 by both the Covid-19, that has just started impacting the country, and the "Election year".
  • Hong Kong, sharp contraction in 2019, expected to continue in 2020, while also Japan and other Asian markets impacted deeply in the short-term by Covid-19.
  • Digital Luxury sales expected to still grow 3x faster than offline, with short-term strong potential due to Covid-19 impact on physical traffic, but in-store experience to remain essential for the luxury sector. Travel Retail bright future intact, post Covid-19 emergency conclusion.
  • December YtD air passengers traffic up 4.2%, marking the first year since the Global Financial Crisis with passenger demand below the long-run avg. rate of 5.5%, impacted by a softer global economic backdrop and weaker business confidence amid international trade tensions. January 2020 data at +2.4%, with a vertical decline estimated in coming months with the spread of Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

3

FY 2019 Financial Review

Salvatore Ferragamo SS 20 Advertising Campaign

4

FY 2019 Revenue By Distribution Channel

Dec YTD

%

Const

Weight on

Weight on

(Euro MM)

2019

2018

%

FX

Tot 2019

Tot 2018

  • Total Revenues at 1,377 million Euros, up 2.3% (+1.3% at constant FX) vs. FY 2018.

Retail

899.5

878.2

2.4%

1.1%

65.3%

65.2%

Wholesale

461.4

447.5

3.1%

3.0%

33.5%

33.2%

Licences &

Other Rev.

11.6

9.5

21.8%

21.8%

0.8%

0.7%

Rental income

4.8

11.6

-58.4%

-60.6%

0.3%

0.9%

Total

1,377.3

1,346.8

2.3%

1.3%

100.0%

100.0%

  • RTL up 2.4% (+1.1% at constant FX) in FY 2019, with 4Q at -1.0% at constant FX vs. 4Q 2018. Like-for-like performance +1.1% in FY 2019, with a negative trend of the secondary channel.
  • WHL up 3.1% (+3.0% at constant FX) vs. FY 2018, with 4Q 2019 up 2.6% at constant FX.
  • Group's store network at 654 points of sale, of which 393 DOS and 261 TPOS.

5

FY 2019 Revenue By Region

Dec YTD

%

Weight on

Weight on

(Euro MM)

Const

2019

2018

%

FX

Tot 2019

Tot 2018

Europe

347.2

329.7

5.3%

5.1%

25.2%

24.5%

North

America

317.9

315.6

0.7%

-0.6%

23.1%

23.4%

Japan

118.5

119.0

-0.5%

-2.8%

8.6%

8.8%

Asia Pacific

511.3

505.5

1.1%

0.7%

37.1%

37.5%

Latin

America

82.4

76.9

7.1%

4.6%

6.0%

5.7%

Total

1,377.3

1,346.8

2.3%

1.3%

100.0%

100.0%

  • APAC up 0.7% at const. FX in FY 2019, with a solid performance of the Retail channel in China (+12.6% at const. FX), while Hong Kong was significantly negative in 4Q (RTL down >50.0% at const. FX), impacted by the difficult geopolitical situation.
  • EMEA up 5.1% at const. FX vs. FY 2018, with an acceleration in 4Q (+9.4% at const. FX).
  • North America -0.6% at const. FX vs. FY 2018, with a positive +2.2% in 4Q, despite the penalization of the lower Rental income.
  • Japan -2.8% at const. FX vs. FY 2018, penalized in 4Q by the Consumption tax hike occurred in October 2019..
  • Latam up 4.6% at const. FX vs. FY 2018.

6

FY 2019 Revenue By Product

Dec YTD

%

Weight on

Const

(Euro MM)

2019

2018

%

FX

Tot 2019

Shoes

575.6

554.7

3.8%

3.0%

41.8%

Leather goods

& handbags

540.8

521.4

3.7%

2.8%

39.3%

RTW

74.2

76.5

-2.9%

-3.9%

5.4%

Silk & other

access.

82.5

79.0

4.4%

3.2%

6.0%

Fragrances

87.8

94.1

-6.7%

-7.9%

6.4%

Licences &

Other Rev.

11.6

9.5

21.8%

21.8%

0.8%

Weight on

Tot 2018

41.2%

  • Shoes up 3.0% at const. FX vs. FY 2018.

38.7%

5.7% Leather Goods & Handbags up 2.8% at const. FX vs. FY 2018.

5.9%

  • Fragrances down 7.9%, at const. FX vs. FY
    7.0% 2018.

0.7%

Rental income

4.8

11.6

-58.4%

-60.6%

0.3%

0.9%

Total

1,377.3

1,346.8

2.3%

1.3%

100.0%

100.0%

7

FY 2019 P&L

Dec YTD

(Euro MM)

Restated

Restated

2019

%

2019

%

2018

%

%

%

Total revenue

1,377.3

100.0%

1,377.3

100.0%

1,346.8

100.0%

2.3%

2.3%

Cost of goods sold

(483.8)

-35.1%

(483.8)

-35.1% (484.9) -36.0%

-0.2%

-0.2%

Gross profit

893.5

64.9%

893.5

64.9%

862.0

64.0%

3.7%

3.7%

Payroll

(220.0)

-16.0%

(220.0)

-16.0%

(203.1)

-15.1%

8.3%

8.3%

Rental

(93.1)

-6.8%

-16.0%

(204.1)

-15.2%

-54.4%

8.0%

(220.3)

Communication

(70.6)

-5.1%

(70.6)

-5.1%

(66.0)

-4.9%

7.0%

7.0%

Consultancy

(37.7)

-2.7%

(37.7)

-2.7%

(38.7)

-2.9%

-2.6%

-2.6%

Other Costs

(137.9)

-10.0%

(141.1)

-10.2%

(136.9)

-10.2%

0.8%

3.1%

Depreciation

(184.6)

-13.4%

(66.3)

-4.8%

(63.4)

-4.7%

>100%

4.6%

Total operating

(743.8)

-54.0%

(756.0)

-54.9%

(712.2)

-52.9%

4.4%

6.1%

costs

EBIT

149.7

10.9%

137.5

10.0%

149.8

11.1%

0.0%

-8.2%

Financial income

(14.8)

-1.1%

(14.8)

-1.1%

(13.9)

-1.0%

6.9%

6.9%

(expenses)

Fiancial ROU

(17.8)

-1.3%

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

n.a.

n.a.

EBT

117.1

8.5%

122.7

8.9%

135.9

10.1%

-13.8%

-9.7%

Taxes

(29.8)

-2.2%

(31.0)

-2.2%

(45.7)

-3.4%

-34.9%

-32.3%

Net income

87.4

6.3%

91.8

6.7%

90.2

6.7%

-3.1%

1.7%

Group net income

87.3

6.3%

91.4

6.6%

88.4

6.6%

-1.2%

3.4%

Income

to

0.1

0.0%

0.4

0.0%

1.8

0.1%

-95.4%

-80.0%

minorities

  • Gross Profit +3.7% to 893 million Euros, with incidence on Revenues up 90 bps to 64.9%, mainly due to increase of full-price sales and positive product mix.
  • Opex excluding IFRS16up 6.1% (+3.7% at const. FX), mainly due to marketing and communication costs, the reinforcement of the organization, the increase in rentals and other operating costs.
  • EBITDA excluding IFRS16down 4.3% to 205 million Euros, with incidence on Revenues at 14.9%.
  • Net Profit excluding IFRS16at 92 million Euros, up by 1.7% vs. FY 2018.

EBITDA

335.5 24.4%

205.0

14.9%

214.2

15.9% 56.6%

-4.3%

8

FY 2019 Balance Sheet

(Euro MM)

Dec 19 YTD

Dec 18 YTD

%

Tangible assets

290.896

265.915

9.4%

Intangible assets

42.484

42.879

-0.9%

Right of Use

576.455

-

n.a.

Financial assets

-

-

Fixed assets

909.835

308.793

194.6%

Inventory

395.004

365.779

8.0%

Trade receivables

147.202

142.905

3.0%

Trade payables

(207.654)

(215.125)

-3.5%

Operating working capital

334.552

293.559

14.0%

Other assets (liabilities)

71.133

39.872

78.4%

Net Asset Disposal for Sales

-

-

Employee Benefit Liabilities

(11.901)

(11.392)

4.5%

Provisions for risks and charges

(13.921)

(19.491)

-28.6%

Net invested capital

1,289.699

611.341

111.0%

Shareholders' equity (A)

785.265

780.337

0.6%

Group equity

763.647

753.690

1.3%

Minority interest

21.618

26.647

-18.9%

Current financial liabilities

(167.599)

(23.898)

601.3%

Non current financial liabilities

(559.267)

(15.896)

3418.2%

Cash & Cash equivalents

222.433

208.790

6.5%

Net debt (B)

(504.433)

168.996

-398.5%

Financial sources (A-B)

1,289.699

611.341

111.0%

Net debt (B)

(504.433)

168.996

-398.5%

Non Current Lease Liabilities

559.267

-

n.a.

Current Lease Liabilities

117.062

-

Lease Liabilities

676.330

-

n.a.

Net debt Adjusted

171.896

168.996

1.7%

  • Net Working Capital up 14.0%, with Inventory up 8.0% (+10.0% at const. FX).
  • Investments (CAPEX) at 60 million Euros, vs. 71 million Euros in FY 2018, mainly for the store network renovations and the IT projects.
  • Net Financial Position adj. (ex. IFRS16 impact)at 31December 2019 positive for 172 million Euros, compared to 169 million Euros positive as of 31 December 2018. Including IFRS16 effect, the Net Financial Position at 31 December 2019 is negative for 504 million Euros.

9

Group POS Number by Region @ 31.12.2019

Act December '19

Act December '18

Net Openings

Europe

162

174

-12

USA

99

99

0

Latin America

62

63

-1

Asia Pacific

264

265

-1

Japan

67

71

-4

Total POS n.

654

672

-18

DOS

393

409

-16

TPOS

261

263

-2

10

FY 2019

Results Update

Q&A

11

Disclaimer

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 17:38:07 UTC
