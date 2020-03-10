Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2020.03.10 Full Year 2019 Results Update Analyst
0
03/10/2020 | 01:39pm EDT
FY 2019
Results Update
Analyst Presentation
March 10, 2020 - 6.00 PM CET
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and results of the Company that are based on the current expectations, projections and assumptions of the management of the Company.
The actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement and the Company does not assume any liability with respect thereto.
This document has been prepared solely for this presentation and does not constitute any offer or invitation to sell or any solicitation to purchase any share in the Company.
The Manager in Charge of preparing the Company financial reports hereby certifies pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, that the accounting disclosures of this document are consistent with the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.
2
Market Scenario
The Personal Luxury Goods market, recording a growth of ca. 6% in 2019, expected to be impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Visibility on Covid-19 impact is still low on both turnover and earnings.
China domestic market for the luxury sector, after the high-teens growth of 2019, still estimated to grow single-digit in 2020, but subject to Covid-19 outbreak duration. Yet Chinese still expected to account for 40% of total luxury sales and to drive the majority of growth in the coming years.
Europe, registering a single-digit increase in 2019, and still deriving a consistent part of sales from travelers, expected to suffer from domestic and travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 in 2020.
North America market traditionally more driven by local consumers, expect to be weakened in 2020 by both the Covid-19, that has just started impacting the country, and the "Election year".
Hong Kong, sharp contraction in 2019, expected to continue in 2020, while also Japan and other Asian markets impacted deeply in the short-term by Covid-19.
Digital Luxury sales expected to still grow 3x faster than offline, with short-term strong potential due to Covid-19 impact on physical traffic, but in-store experience to remain essential for the luxury sector. Travel Retail bright future intact, post Covid-19 emergency conclusion.
December YtD air passengers traffic up 4.2%, marking the first year since the Global Financial Crisis with passenger demand below the long-run avg. rate of 5.5%, impacted by a softer global economic backdrop and weaker business confidence amid international trade tensions. January 2020 data at +2.4%, with a vertical decline estimated in coming months with the spread of Covid-19 and travel restrictions.
3
FY 2019 Financial Review
Salvatore Ferragamo SS 20 Advertising Campaign
4
FY 2019 Revenue By Distribution Channel
Dec YTD
%
Const
Weight on
Weight on
(Euro MM)
2019
2018
%
FX
Tot 2019
Tot 2018
Total Revenues at 1,377 million Euros, up 2.3% (+1.3% at constant FX) vs. FY 2018.
Retail
899.5
878.2
2.4%
1.1%
65.3%
65.2%
Wholesale
461.4
447.5
3.1%
3.0%
33.5%
33.2%
Licences &
Other Rev.
11.6
9.5
21.8%
21.8%
0.8%
0.7%
Rental income
4.8
11.6
-58.4%
-60.6%
0.3%
0.9%
Total
1,377.3
1,346.8
2.3%
1.3%
100.0%
100.0%
RTL up 2.4% (+1.1% at constant FX) in FY 2019, with 4Q at -1.0% at constant FX vs. 4Q 2018. Like-for-like performance +1.1% in FY 2019, with a negative trend of the secondary channel.
WHL up 3.1% (+3.0% at constant FX) vs. FY 2018, with 4Q 2019 up 2.6% at constant FX.
Group's store network at 654 points of sale, of which 393 DOS and 261 TPOS.
5
FY 2019 Revenue By Region
Dec YTD
%
Weight on
Weight on
(Euro MM)
Const
2019
2018
%
FX
Tot 2019
Tot 2018
Europe
347.2
329.7
5.3%
5.1%
25.2%
24.5%
North
America
317.9
315.6
0.7%
-0.6%
23.1%
23.4%
Japan
118.5
119.0
-0.5%
-2.8%
8.6%
8.8%
Asia Pacific
511.3
505.5
1.1%
0.7%
37.1%
37.5%
Latin
America
82.4
76.9
7.1%
4.6%
6.0%
5.7%
Total
1,377.3
1,346.8
2.3%
1.3%
100.0%
100.0%
APAC up 0.7% at const. FX in FY 2019, with a solid performance of the Retail channel in China (+12.6% at const. FX), while Hong Kong was significantly negative in 4Q (RTL down >50.0% at const. FX), impacted by the difficult geopolitical situation.
EMEA up 5.1% at const. FX vs. FY 2018, with an acceleration in 4Q (+9.4% at const. FX).
North America -0.6% at const. FX vs. FY 2018, with a positive +2.2% in 4Q, despite the penalization of the lower Rental income.
Japan -2.8% at const. FX vs. FY 2018, penalized in 4Q by the Consumption tax hike occurred in October 2019..
Latam up 4.6% at const. FX vs. FY 2018.
6
FY 2019 Revenue By Product
Dec YTD
%
Weight on
Const
(Euro MM)
2019
2018
%
FX
Tot 2019
Shoes
575.6
554.7
3.8%
3.0%
41.8%
Leather goods
& handbags
540.8
521.4
3.7%
2.8%
39.3%
RTW
74.2
76.5
-2.9%
-3.9%
5.4%
Silk & other
access.
82.5
79.0
4.4%
3.2%
6.0%
Fragrances
87.8
94.1
-6.7%
-7.9%
6.4%
Licences &
Other Rev.
11.6
9.5
21.8%
21.8%
0.8%
Weight on
Tot 2018
41.2%
Shoes up 3.0% at const. FX vs. FY 2018.
38.7%
5.7% Leather Goods & Handbags up 2.8% at const. FX vs. FY 2018.
5.9%
Fragrances down 7.9%, at const. FX vs. FY
7.0% 2018.
0.7%
Rental income
4.8
11.6
-58.4%
-60.6%
0.3%
0.9%
Total
1,377.3
1,346.8
2.3%
1.3%
100.0%
100.0%
7
FY 2019 P&L
Dec YTD
(Euro MM)
Restated
Restated
2019
%
2019
%
2018
%
%
%
Total revenue
1,377.3
100.0%
1,377.3
100.0%
1,346.8
100.0%
2.3%
2.3%
Cost of goods sold
(483.8)
-35.1%
(483.8)
-35.1% (484.9) -36.0%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Gross profit
893.5
64.9%
893.5
64.9%
862.0
64.0%
3.7%
3.7%
Payroll
(220.0)
-16.0%
(220.0)
-16.0%
(203.1)
-15.1%
8.3%
8.3%
Rental
(93.1)
-6.8%
-16.0%
(204.1)
-15.2%
-54.4%
8.0%
(220.3)
Communication
(70.6)
-5.1%
(70.6)
-5.1%
(66.0)
-4.9%
7.0%
7.0%
Consultancy
(37.7)
-2.7%
(37.7)
-2.7%
(38.7)
-2.9%
-2.6%
-2.6%
Other Costs
(137.9)
-10.0%
(141.1)
-10.2%
(136.9)
-10.2%
0.8%
3.1%
Depreciation
(184.6)
-13.4%
(66.3)
-4.8%
(63.4)
-4.7%
>100%
4.6%
Total operating
(743.8)
-54.0%
(756.0)
-54.9%
(712.2)
-52.9%
4.4%
6.1%
costs
EBIT
149.7
10.9%
137.5
10.0%
149.8
11.1%
0.0%
-8.2%
Financial income
(14.8)
-1.1%
(14.8)
-1.1%
(13.9)
-1.0%
6.9%
6.9%
(expenses)
Fiancial ROU
(17.8)
-1.3%
-
0.0%
-
0.0%
n.a.
n.a.
EBT
117.1
8.5%
122.7
8.9%
135.9
10.1%
-13.8%
-9.7%
Taxes
(29.8)
-2.2%
(31.0)
-2.2%
(45.7)
-3.4%
-34.9%
-32.3%
Net income
87.4
6.3%
91.8
6.7%
90.2
6.7%
-3.1%
1.7%
Group net income
87.3
6.3%
91.4
6.6%
88.4
6.6%
-1.2%
3.4%
Income
to
0.1
0.0%
0.4
0.0%
1.8
0.1%
-95.4%
-80.0%
minorities
Gross Profit +3.7% to 893 million Euros, with incidence on Revenues up 90 bps to 64.9%, mainly due to increase of full-price sales and positive product mix.
Opexexcluding IFRS16up 6.1% (+3.7% at const. FX), mainly due to marketing and communication costs, the reinforcement of the organization, the increase in rentals and other operating costs.
EBITDAexcluding IFRS16down 4.3% to 205 million Euros, with incidence on Revenues at 14.9%.
Net Profitexcluding IFRS16at 92 million Euros, up by 1.7% vs. FY 2018.
EBITDA
335.5 24.4%
205.0
14.9%
214.2
15.9% 56.6%
-4.3%
8
FY 2019 Balance Sheet
(Euro MM)
Dec 19 YTD
Dec 18 YTD
%
Tangible assets
290.896
265.915
9.4%
Intangible assets
42.484
42.879
-0.9%
Right of Use
576.455
-
n.a.
Financial assets
-
-
Fixed assets
909.835
308.793
194.6%
Inventory
395.004
365.779
8.0%
Trade receivables
147.202
142.905
3.0%
Trade payables
(207.654)
(215.125)
-3.5%
Operating working capital
334.552
293.559
14.0%
Other assets (liabilities)
71.133
39.872
78.4%
Net Asset Disposal for Sales
-
-
Employee Benefit Liabilities
(11.901)
(11.392)
4.5%
Provisions for risks and charges
(13.921)
(19.491)
-28.6%
Net invested capital
1,289.699
611.341
111.0%
Shareholders' equity (A)
785.265
780.337
0.6%
Group equity
763.647
753.690
1.3%
Minority interest
21.618
26.647
-18.9%
Current financial liabilities
(167.599)
(23.898)
601.3%
Non current financial liabilities
(559.267)
(15.896)
3418.2%
Cash & Cash equivalents
222.433
208.790
6.5%
Net debt (B)
(504.433)
168.996
-398.5%
Financial sources (A-B)
1,289.699
611.341
111.0%
Net debt (B)
(504.433)
168.996
-398.5%
Non Current Lease Liabilities
559.267
-
n.a.
Current Lease Liabilities
117.062
-
Lease Liabilities
676.330
-
n.a.
Net debt Adjusted
171.896
168.996
1.7%
Net Working Capital up 14.0%, with Inventory up 8.0% (+10.0% at const. FX).
Investments (CAPEX) at 60 million Euros, vs. 71 million Euros in FY 2018, mainly for the store network renovations and the IT projects.
Net Financial Position adj. (ex. IFRS16 impact)at 31December 2019 positive for 172 million Euros, compared to 169 million Euros positive as of 31 December 2018. Including IFRS16 effect, the Net Financial Position at 31 December 2019 is negative for 504 million Euros.
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 17:38:07 UTC